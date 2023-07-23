EMERGING MARKETS-Taiwan dollar, Malaysian rinngit lead losses in Asian currencies

July 24 (Reuters) -
The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0236 GMT.
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
141.440
141.79
+0.25
Sing dlr
1.329
1.3302
+0.06
Taiwan dlr
31.365
31.24
-0.40
Korean won
1281.000
1283.4
+0.19
Baht
34.490
34.38
-0.32
Rupiah
15020.000
15020
+0.00
Rupee
81.945
81.945
+0.00
Ringgit
4.572
4.557
-0.33
Yuan
7.188
7.1882
+0.01
Change so far in 2023
Currency
Latest bid
End 2022
Pct Move
Japan yen
141.440
131.110
-7.30
Sing dlr
1.329
1.340
+0.78
Taiwan dlr
31.365
30.708
-2.09
Korean won
1281.000
1264.500
-1.29
Baht
34.490
34.585
+0.28
Peso
54.720
55.670
+1.74
Rupiah
15020.000
15565.000
+3.63
Rupee
81.945
82.720
+0.95
Ringgit
4.572
4.400
-3.76
Yuan
7.188
6.900
-4.00
(Compiled by Archishma Iyer in Bengaluru)
((Archishma.Iyer@thomsonreuters.com;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.