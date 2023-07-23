EMERGING MARKETS-Taiwan dollar, Malaysian rinngit lead losses in Asian currencies

July 24 (Reuters) -

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0236 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

141.440

141.79

+0.25

Sing dlr

1.329

1.3302

+0.06

Taiwan dlr

31.365

31.24

-0.40

Korean won

1281.000

1283.4

+0.19

Baht

34.490

34.38

-0.32

Rupiah

15020.000

15020

+0.00

Rupee

81.945

81.945

+0.00

Ringgit

4.572

4.557

-0.33

Yuan

7.188

7.1882

+0.01

Change so far in 2023

Currency

Latest bid

End 2022

Pct Move

Japan yen

141.440

131.110

-7.30

Sing dlr

1.329

1.340

+0.78

Taiwan dlr

31.365

30.708

-2.09

Korean won

1281.000

1264.500

-1.29

Baht

34.490

34.585

+0.28

Peso

54.720

55.670

+1.74

Rupiah

15020.000

15565.000

+3.63

Rupee

81.945

82.720

+0.95

Ringgit

4.572

4.400

-3.76

Yuan

7.188

6.900

-4.00

(Compiled by Archishma Iyer in Bengaluru)

