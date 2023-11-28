News & Insights

EMERGING MARKETS-Taiwan dollar, Malaysian ringgit lead gains among Asian currencies

November 28, 2023 — 09:17 pm EST

Nov 29 - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0216 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

146.820

147.48

+0.45

Sing dlr

1.329

1.331

+0.14

Taiwan dlr

31.279

31.468

+0.60

Korean won

1288.400

1293.7

+0.41

Baht

34.685

34.715

+0.09

Peso

55.310

55.425

+0.21

Rupiah

15370.000

15430

+0.39

Rupee

83.333

83.3325

+0.00

Ringgit

4.643

4.67

+0.58

Yuan

7.124

7.1369

+0.19

Change so far in 2023

Currency

Latest bid

End 2022

Pct Move

Japan yen

146.820

131.110

-10.70

Sing dlr

1.329

1.340

+0.81

Taiwan dlr

31.279

30.708

-1.83

Korean won

1288.400

1264.500

-1.86

Baht

34.685

34.585

-0.29

Peso

55.310

55.670

+0.65

Rupiah

15370.000

15565.000

+1.27

Rupee

83.333

82.720

-0.74

Ringgit

4.643

4.400

-5.23

Yuan

7.124

6.900

-3.14

