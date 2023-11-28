EMERGING MARKETS-Taiwan dollar, Malaysian ringgit lead gains among Asian currencies

Nov 29 - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0216 GMT.
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
146.820
147.48
+0.45
Sing dlr
1.329
1.331
+0.14
Taiwan dlr
31.279
31.468
+0.60
Korean won
1288.400
1293.7
+0.41
Baht
34.685
34.715
+0.09
Peso
55.310
55.425
+0.21
Rupiah
15370.000
15430
+0.39
Rupee
83.333
83.3325
+0.00
Ringgit
4.643
4.67
+0.58
Yuan
7.124
7.1369
+0.19
Change so far in 2023
Currency
Latest bid
End 2022
Pct Move
Japan yen
146.820
131.110
-10.70
Sing dlr
1.329
1.340
+0.81
Taiwan dlr
31.279
30.708
-1.83
Korean won
1288.400
1264.500
-1.86
Baht
34.685
34.585
-0.29
Peso
55.310
55.670
+0.65
Rupiah
15370.000
15565.000
+1.27
Rupee
83.333
82.720
-0.74
Ringgit
4.643
4.400
-5.23
Yuan
7.124
6.900
-3.14
Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E
Asian stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4
(Compiled by Archishma Iyer)
((Archishma.Iyer@thomsonreuters.com;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.