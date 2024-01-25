EMERGING MARKETS-Taiwan dollar leads muted Asian currencies higher, Indonesian rupiah dips

Jan 26 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0206 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

147.540

147.65

+0.07

Sing dlr

1.340

1.3402

+0.01

Taiwan dlr

31.262

31.315

+0.17

Korean won

1337.300

1335.8

-0.11

Baht

35.670

35.72

+0.14

Peso

56.450

56.5

+0.09

Rupiah

15840.000

15820

-0.13

Rupee

83.115

83.115

-

Ringgit

4.730

4.729

-0.02

Yuan

7.178

7.1746

-0.05

Change so far in 2024

Currency

Latest bid

End 2023

Pct Move

Japan yen

147.540

141.060

-4.39

Sing dlr

1.340

1.319

-1.57

Taiwan dlr

31.262

30.735

-1.69

Korean won

1337.300

1288.000

-3.69

Baht

35.670

34.165

-4.22

Peso

56.450

55.388

-1.88

Rupiah

15840.000

15395.000

-2.81

Rupee

83.115

83.208

+0.11

Ringgit

4.730

4.590

-2.96

Yuan

7.178

7.098

-1.12

