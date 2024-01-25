EMERGING MARKETS-Taiwan dollar leads muted Asian currencies higher, Indonesian rupiah dips

Jan 26 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0206 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
147.540
147.65
+0.07
Sing dlr
1.340
1.3402
+0.01
Taiwan dlr
31.262
31.315
+0.17
Korean won
1337.300
1335.8
-0.11
Baht
35.670
35.72
+0.14
Peso
56.450
56.5
+0.09
Rupiah
15840.000
15820
-0.13
Rupee
83.115
83.115
-
Ringgit
4.730
4.729
-0.02
Yuan
7.178
7.1746
-0.05
Change so far in 2024
Currency
Latest bid
End 2023
Pct Move
Japan yen
147.540
141.060
-4.39
Sing dlr
1.340
1.319
-1.57
Taiwan dlr
31.262
30.735
-1.69
Korean won
1337.300
1288.000
-3.69
Baht
35.670
34.165
-4.22
Peso
56.450
55.388
-1.88
Rupiah
15840.000
15395.000
-2.81
Rupee
83.115
83.208
+0.11
Ringgit
4.730
4.590
-2.96
Yuan
7.178
7.098
-1.12
(Compiled by Roushni Nair in Bengaluru)
((Roushni.nair@thomsonreuters.com))
