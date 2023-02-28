EMERGING MARKETS-Taiwan dollar leads losses among muted Asian currencies

March 1 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0202 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
136.280
136.2
-0.06
Sing dlr
1.348
1.3481
+0.01
Taiwan dlr
30.615
30.48
-0.44
Baht
35.140
35.205
+0.18
Peso
55.170
55.32
+0.27
Rupiah
15230.000
15245
+0.10
Rupee
82.665
82.665
0.00
Ringgit
4.485
4.485
+0.00
Yuan
6.926
6.9335
+0.11
Change so far in 2023
Currency
Latest bid
End 2022
Pct Move
Japan yen
136.280
131.110
-3.79
Sing dlr
1.348
1.340
-0.60
Taiwan dlr
30.615
30.708
+0.30
Korean won
1322.600
1264.500
-4.39
Baht
35.140
34.585
-1.58
Peso
55.170
55.670
+0.91
Rupiah
15230.000
15565.000
+2.20
Rupee
82.665
82.720
+0.07
Ringgit
4.485
4.400
-1.90
Yuan
6.926
6.900
-0.38
