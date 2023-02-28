EMERGING MARKETS-Taiwan dollar leads losses among muted Asian currencies

March 1 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0202 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

136.280

136.2

-0.06

Sing dlr

1.348

1.3481

+0.01

Taiwan dlr

30.615

30.48

-0.44

Baht

35.140

35.205

+0.18

Peso

55.170

55.32

+0.27

Rupiah

15230.000

15245

+0.10

Rupee

82.665

82.665

0.00

Ringgit

4.485

4.485

+0.00

Yuan

6.926

6.9335

+0.11

Change so far in 2023

Currency

Latest bid

End 2022

Pct Move

Japan yen

136.280

131.110

-3.79

Sing dlr

1.348

1.340

-0.60

Taiwan dlr

30.615

30.708

+0.30

Korean won

1322.600

1264.500

-4.39

Baht

35.140

34.585

-1.58

Peso

55.170

55.670

+0.91

Rupiah

15230.000

15565.000

+2.20

Rupee

82.665

82.720

+0.07

Ringgit

4.485

4.400

-1.90

Yuan

6.926

6.900

-0.38

(Compiled by Upasana Singh; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

