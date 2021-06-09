EMERGING MARKETS-Taiwan dollar leads gains among Asia currencies

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0211 GMT. Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 109.560 109.61 +0.05 Sing dlr 1.324 1.3239 -0.01 Taiwan dlr 27.705 27.767 +0.22 Korean won 1114.800 1115.4 +0.05 Baht 31.130 31.15 +0.06 Peso 47.615 47.645 +0.06 Rupiah 14240.000 14250 +0.07 Rupee 72.975 72.975 +0.00 Ringgit 4.117 4.116 -0.02 Yuan 6.385 6.3865 +0.02

Change so far in 2021

Currency

Latest bid

End 2020

Pct Move

Japan yen

109.560

103.24

-5.77

Sing dlr

1.324

1.3209

-0.23

Taiwan dlr

27.705

28.483

+2.81

Korean won

1114.800

1086.20

-2.57

Baht

31.130

29.96

-3.76

Peso

47.615

48.01

+0.83

Rupiah

14240.000

14040

-1.40

Rupee

72.975

73.07

+0.12

Ringgit

4.117

4.0400

-1.87

Yuan

6.385

6.5283

+2.24

(Compiled by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NikhilKurianN))

