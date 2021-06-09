EMERGING MARKETS-Taiwan dollar leads gains among Asia currencies
The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0211 GMT. Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 109.560 109.61 +0.05 Sing dlr 1.324 1.3239 -0.01 Taiwan dlr 27.705 27.767 +0.22 Korean won 1114.800 1115.4 +0.05 Baht 31.130 31.15 +0.06 Peso 47.615 47.645 +0.06 Rupiah 14240.000 14250 +0.07 Rupee 72.975 72.975 +0.00 Ringgit 4.117 4.116 -0.02 Yuan 6.385 6.3865 +0.02
June 10 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0211 GMT.
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
109.560
109.61
+0.05
Sing dlr
1.324
1.3239
-0.01
Taiwan dlr
27.705
27.767
+0.22
Korean won
1114.800
1115.4
+0.05
Baht
31.130
31.15
+0.06
Peso
47.615
47.645
+0.06
Rupiah
14240.000
14250
+0.07
Rupee
72.975
72.975
+0.00
Ringgit
4.117
4.116
-0.02
Yuan
6.385
6.3865
+0.02
Change so far in 2021
Currency
Latest bid
End 2020
Pct Move
Japan yen
109.560
103.24
-5.77
Sing dlr
1.324
1.3209
-0.23
Taiwan dlr
27.705
28.483
+2.81
Korean won
1114.800
1086.20
-2.57
Baht
31.130
29.96
-3.76
Peso
47.615
48.01
+0.83
Rupiah
14240.000
14040
-1.40
Rupee
72.975
73.07
+0.12
Ringgit
4.117
4.0400
-1.87
Yuan
6.385
6.5283
+2.24
(Compiled by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)
((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NikhilKurianN))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.