EMERGING MARKETS-Taiwan dollar leads gains among Asia currencies

June 10 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0211 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

109.560

109.61

+0.05

Sing dlr

1.324

1.3239

-0.01

Taiwan dlr

27.705

27.767

+0.22

Korean won

1114.800

1115.4

+0.05

Baht

31.130

31.15

+0.06

Peso

47.615

47.645

+0.06

Rupiah

14240.000

14250

+0.07

Rupee

72.975

72.975

+0.00

Ringgit

4.117

4.116

-0.02

Yuan

6.385

6.3865

+0.02

Change so far in 2021

Currency

Latest bid

End 2020

Pct Move

Japan yen

109.560

103.24

-5.77

Sing dlr

1.324

1.3209

-0.23

Taiwan dlr

27.705

28.483

+2.81

Korean won

1114.800

1086.20

-2.57

Baht

31.130

29.96

-3.76

Peso

47.615

48.01

+0.83

Rupiah

14240.000

14040

-1.40

Rupee

72.975

73.07

+0.12

Ringgit

4.117

4.0400

-1.87

Yuan

6.385

6.5283

+2.24

