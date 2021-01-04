EMERGING MARKETS-Taiwan dollar jumps nearly 2%, South Korea won eases

Credit: REUTERS/Thomas White

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0207 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

103.120

103.1

-0.02

Sing dlr

1.319

1.3204

+0.09

Taiwan dlr

27.987

28.483

+1.77

Korean won

1086.100

1082.1

-0.37

Baht

29.890

29.96

+0.23

Peso

48.030

48.03

+0.00

Rupiah

13880.000

13885

+0.04

Rupee

73.020

73.02

0.00

Ringgit

4.010

4.004

-0.15

Yuan

6.463

6.462

-0.02

Change so far in 2021

Currency

Latest bid

End 2020

Pct Move

Japan yen

103.120

103.24

+0.12

Sing dlr

1.319

1.3209

+0.13

Taiwan dlr

27.987

28.483

+1.77

Korean won

1086.100

1086.2

+0.01

Baht

29.890

29.96

+0.23

Peso

48.030

48.03

+0.00

Rupiah

13880.000

13885

+0.04

Rupee

73.020

73.065

+0.06

Ringgit

4.010

4.004

-0.15

Yuan

6.463

6.462

-0.02

(Compiled by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru)

((Anushka.Trivedi@thomsonreuters.com; +918061823241;))

