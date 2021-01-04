EMERGING MARKETS-Taiwan dollar jumps nearly 2%, South Korea won eases

Jan 5 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0207 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

103.120

103.1

-0.02

Sing dlr

1.319

1.3204

+0.09

Taiwan dlr

27.987

28.483

+1.77

Korean won

1086.100

1082.1

-0.37

Baht

29.890

29.96

+0.23

Peso

48.030

48.03

+0.00

Rupiah

13880.000

13885

+0.04

Rupee

73.020

73.02

0.00

Ringgit

4.010

4.004

-0.15

Yuan

6.463

6.462

-0.02

Change so far in 2021

Currency

Latest bid

End 2020

Pct Move

Japan yen

103.120

103.24

+0.12

Sing dlr

1.319

1.3209

+0.13

Taiwan dlr

27.987

28.483

+1.77

Korean won

1086.100

1086.2

+0.01

Baht

29.890

29.96

+0.23

Peso

48.030

48.03

+0.00

Rupiah

13880.000

13885

+0.04

Rupee

73.020

73.065

+0.06

Ringgit

4.010

4.004

-0.15

Yuan

6.463

6.462

-0.02

