EMERGING MARKETS-Taiwan dollar jumps nearly 2%, South Korea won eases

Jan 5 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0207 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
103.120
103.1
-0.02
Sing dlr
1.319
1.3204
+0.09
Taiwan dlr
27.987
28.483
+1.77
Korean won
1086.100
1082.1
-0.37
Baht
29.890
29.96
+0.23
Peso
48.030
48.03
+0.00
Rupiah
13880.000
13885
+0.04
Rupee
73.020
73.02
0.00
Ringgit
4.010
4.004
-0.15
Yuan
6.463
6.462
-0.02
Change so far in 2021
Currency
Latest bid
End 2020
Pct Move
Japan yen
103.120
103.24
+0.12
Sing dlr
1.319
1.3209
+0.13
Taiwan dlr
27.987
28.483
+1.77
Korean won
1086.100
1086.2
+0.01
Baht
29.890
29.96
+0.23
Peso
48.030
48.03
+0.00
Rupiah
13880.000
13885
+0.04
Rupee
73.020
73.065
+0.06
Ringgit
4.010
4.004
-0.15
Yuan
6.463
6.462
-0.02
