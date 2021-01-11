EMERGING MARKETS-Taiwan dollar jumps nearly 2%; rupiah, baht weaken

Jan 12 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0208 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

104.250

104.24

-0.01

Sing dlr

1.331

1.3307

-0.02

Taiwan dlr

27.975

28.483

+1.82

Korean won

1098.500

1097.3

-0.11

Baht

30.160

29.96

-0.66

Peso

48.075

48.11

+0.07

Rupiah

14180.000

14080

-0.71

Rupee

73.380

73.38

0.00

Ringgit

4.065

4.05

-0.37

Yuan

6.470

6.4793

+0.14

Change so far in 2021

Currency

Latest bid

End 2020

Pct Move

Japan yen

104.250

103.24

-0.97

Sing dlr

1.331

1.3209

-0.75

Taiwan dlr

27.975

28.483

+1.82

Korean won

1098.500

1086.2

-1.12

Baht

30.160

29.96

-0.66

Peso

48.075

48.11

+0.07

Rupiah

14180.000

14080

-0.71

Rupee

73.380

73.065

-0.43

Ringgit

4.065

4.05

-0.37

Yuan

6.470

6.4793

+0.14

(Compiled by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NikhilKurianN))

