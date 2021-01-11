EMERGING MARKETS-Taiwan dollar jumps nearly 2%; rupiah, baht weaken

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0208 GMT. Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 104.250 104.24 -0.01 Sing dlr 1.331 1.3307 -0.02 Taiwan dlr 27.975 28.483 +1.82 Korean won 1098.500 1097.3 -0.11 Baht 30.160 29.96 -0.66 Peso 48.075 48.11 +0.07 Rupiah 14180.000 14080 -0.71 Rupee 73.380 73.38 0.00 Ringgit 4.065 4.05 -0.37 Yuan 6.470 6.4793 +0.14

Jan 12 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0208 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

104.250

104.24

-0.01

Sing dlr

1.331

1.3307

-0.02

Taiwan dlr

27.975

28.483

+1.82

Korean won

1098.500

1097.3

-0.11

Baht

30.160

29.96

-0.66

Peso

48.075

48.11

+0.07

Rupiah

14180.000

14080

-0.71

Rupee

73.380

73.38

0.00

Ringgit

4.065

4.05

-0.37

Yuan

6.470

6.4793

+0.14

Change so far in 2021

Currency

Latest bid

End 2020

Pct Move

Japan yen

104.250

103.24

-0.97

Sing dlr

1.331

1.3209

-0.75

Taiwan dlr

27.975

28.483

+1.82

Korean won

1098.500

1086.2

-1.12

Baht

30.160

29.96

-0.66

Peso

48.075

48.11

+0.07

Rupiah

14180.000

14080

-0.71

Rupee

73.380

73.065

-0.43

Ringgit

4.065

4.05

-0.37

Yuan

6.470

6.4793

+0.14

(Compiled by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NikhilKurianN))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters