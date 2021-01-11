EMERGING MARKETS-Taiwan dollar jumps nearly 2%; rupiah, baht weaken
The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0208 GMT. Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 104.250 104.24 -0.01 Sing dlr 1.331 1.3307 -0.02 Taiwan dlr 27.975 28.483 +1.82 Korean won 1098.500 1097.3 -0.11 Baht 30.160 29.96 -0.66 Peso 48.075 48.11 +0.07 Rupiah 14180.000 14080 -0.71 Rupee 73.380 73.38 0.00 Ringgit 4.065 4.05 -0.37 Yuan 6.470 6.4793 +0.14
(Compiled by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NikhilKurianN))
