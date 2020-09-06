EMERGING MARKETS-Taiwan dollar, Indonesia's rupiah gain most among Asian currencies

Sept 7 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0209 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

106.250

106.23

-0.02

Sing dlr

1.365

1.3643

-0.04

Taiwan dlr

29.321

29.537

+0.74

Korean won

1186.600

1189.6

+0.25

Peso

48.558

48.56

+0.00

Rupiah

14700.000

14740

+0.27

Rupee

73.135

73.14

0.00

Ringgit

4.146

4.147

+0.02

Yuan

6.831

6.8435

+0.18

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

106.250

108.61

+2.22

Sing dlr

1.365

1.3444

-1.50

Taiwan dlr

29.321

30.106

+2.68

Korean won

1186.600

1156.40

-2.55

Baht

31.420

29.91

-4.81

Peso

48.558

50.65

+4.31

Rupiah

14700.000

13880

-5.58

Rupee

73.135

71.38

-2.40

Ringgit

4.146

4.0890

-1.37

Yuan

6.831

6.9632

+1.93

(Compiled by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NikhilKurianN; +91 806 182 2724))

