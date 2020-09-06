EMERGING MARKETS-Taiwan dollar, Indonesia's rupiah gain most among Asian currencies
The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0209 GMT. Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 106.250 106.23 -0.02 Sing dlr 1.365 1.3643 -0.04 Taiwan dlr 29.321 29.537 +0.74 Korean won 1186.600 1189.6 +0.25 Peso 48.558 48.56 +0.00 Rupiah 14700.000 14740 +0.27 Rupee 73.135 73.14 0.00 Ringgit 4.146 4.147 +0.02 Yuan 6.831 6.8435 +0.18
Change so far in 2020
Currency
Latest bid
End 2019
Pct Move
Japan yen
106.250
108.61
+2.22
Sing dlr
1.365
1.3444
-1.50
Taiwan dlr
29.321
30.106
+2.68
Korean won
1186.600
1156.40
-2.55
Baht
31.420
29.91
-4.81
Peso
48.558
50.65
+4.31
Rupiah
14700.000
13880
-5.58
Rupee
73.135
71.38
-2.40
Ringgit
4.146
4.0890
-1.37
Yuan
6.831
6.9632
+1.93
(Compiled by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)
((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NikhilKurianN; +91 806 182 2724))
