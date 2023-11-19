EMERGING MARKETS-Taiwan dollar, Indonesian rupiah lead gains among steady Asian FX

Nov 20 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0207 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
149.550
149.62
+0.05
Sing dlr
1.343
1.3427
+0.01
Taiwan dlr
31.715
31.856
+0.44
Korean won
1294.000
1296.9
+0.22
Baht
35.100
35.08
-0.06
Peso
55.480
55.56
+0.14
Rupiah
15415.000
15490
+0.49
Rupee
83.270
83.27
0.00
Ringgit
4.676
4.678
+0.04
Yuan
7.206
7.2135
+0.10
Change so far in 2023
Currency
Latest bid
End 2022
Pct Move
Japan yen
149.550
131.110
-12.33
Sing dlr
1.343
1.340
-0.20
Taiwan dlr
31.715
30.708
-3.18
Korean won
1294.000
1264.500
-2.28
Baht
35.100
34.585
-1.47
Peso
55.480
55.670
+0.34
Rupiah
15415.000
15565.000
+0.97
Rupee
83.270
82.720
-0.66
Ringgit
4.676
4.400
-5.90
Yuan
7.206
6.900
-4.25
Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E
Asian stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4
(Compiled by Roushni Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
