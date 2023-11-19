EMERGING MARKETS-Taiwan dollar, Indonesian rupiah lead gains among steady Asian FX

Nov 20 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0207 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

149.550

149.62

+0.05

Sing dlr

1.343

1.3427

+0.01

Taiwan dlr

31.715

31.856

+0.44

Korean won

1294.000

1296.9

+0.22

Baht

35.100

35.08

-0.06

Peso

55.480

55.56

+0.14

Rupiah

15415.000

15490

+0.49

Rupee

83.270

83.27

0.00

Ringgit

4.676

4.678

+0.04

Yuan

7.206

7.2135

+0.10

Change so far in 2023

Currency

Latest bid

End 2022

Pct Move

Japan yen

149.550

131.110

-12.33

Sing dlr

1.343

1.340

-0.20

Taiwan dlr

31.715

30.708

-3.18

Korean won

1294.000

1264.500

-2.28

Baht

35.100

34.585

-1.47

Peso

55.480

55.670

+0.34

Rupiah

15415.000

15565.000

+0.97

Rupee

83.270

82.720

-0.66

Ringgit

4.676

4.400

-5.90

Yuan

7.206

6.900

-4.25

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Compiled by Roushni Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Roushni.nair@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.