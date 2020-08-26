EMERGING MARKETS-Taiwan dollar, Indonesian rupiah lead gains among Asian currencies

Aug 27 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0156 GMT.

Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 106.030 105.98 -0.05 Sing dlr 1.366 1.3655 -0.01 Taiwan dlr 29.347 29.515 +0.57 Korean won 1186.300 1186.8 +0.04 Baht 31.280 31.33 +0.16 Peso 48.585 48.6 +0.03 Rupiah 14600.000 14670 +0.48 Rupee 74.295 74.295 0.00 Ringgit 4.170 4.166 -0.10 Yuan 6.889 6.8855 -0.05 Change so far in 2020 Currency Latest bid End 2019 Pct Move Japan yen 106.030 108.61 +2.43 Sing dlr 1.366 1.3444 -1.56 Taiwan dlr 29.347 30.106 +2.59 Korean won 1186.300 1156.40 -2.52 Baht 31.280 29.91 -4.38 Peso 48.585 50.65 +4.25 Rupiah 14600.000 13880 -4.93 Rupee 74.295 71.38 -3.92 Ringgit 4.170 4.0890 -1.94 Yuan 6.889 6.9632 +1.08 (Compiled by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru) ((Shriya.Ramakrishnan@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822842 ;))

