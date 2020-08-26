EMERGING MARKETS-Taiwan dollar, Indonesian rupiah lead gains among Asian currencies

Aug 27 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0156 GMT.
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
106.030
105.98
-0.05
Sing dlr
1.366
1.3655
-0.01
Taiwan dlr
29.347
29.515
+0.57
Korean won
1186.300
1186.8
+0.04
Baht
31.280
31.33
+0.16
Peso
48.585
48.6
+0.03
Rupiah
14600.000
14670
+0.48
Rupee
74.295
74.295
0.00
Ringgit
4.170
4.166
-0.10
Yuan
6.889
6.8855
-0.05
Change so far in 2020
Currency
Latest bid
End 2019
Pct Move
Japan yen
106.030
108.61
+2.43
Sing dlr
1.366
1.3444
-1.56
Taiwan dlr
29.347
30.106
+2.59
Korean won
1186.300
1156.40
-2.52
Baht
31.280
29.91
-4.38
Peso
48.585
50.65
+4.25
Rupiah
14600.000
13880
-4.93
Rupee
74.295
71.38
-3.92
Ringgit
4.170
4.0890
-1.94
Yuan
6.889
6.9632
+1.08
