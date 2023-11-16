EMERGING MARKETS-Taiwan dollar, Indonesian rupiah lead gains among Asian currencies

Nov 17 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0202 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

150.610

150.71

+0.07

Sing dlr

1.348

1.3471

-0.03

Taiwan dlr

31.877

32.01

+0.42

Korean won

1294.960

1292.34

-0.20

Baht

35.140

35.19

+0.14

Peso

55.635

55.7

+0.12

Rupiah

15500.000

15540

+0.26

Rupee

83.233

83.2325

0.00

Ringgit

4.681

4.685

+0.09

Yuan

7.246

7.243

-0.04

Change so far in 2023

Currency

Latest bid

End 2022

Pct Move

Japan yen

150.610

131.110

-12.95

Sing dlr

1.348

1.340

-0.57

Taiwan dlr

31.877

30.708

-3.67

Korean won

1294.960

1260.920

-2.63

Baht

35.140

34.585

-1.58

Peso

55.635

55.670

+0.06

Rupiah

15500.000

15565.000

+0.42

Rupee

83.233

82.720

-0.62

Ringgit

4.681

4.400

-6.00

Yuan

7.246

6.900

-4.77

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Compiled by John Biju in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((John.Biju@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.