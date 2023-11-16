EMERGING MARKETS-Taiwan dollar, Indonesian rupiah lead gains among Asian currencies

Nov 17 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0202 GMT.
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
150.610
150.71
+0.07
Sing dlr
1.348
1.3471
-0.03
Taiwan dlr
31.877
32.01
+0.42
Korean won
1294.960
1292.34
-0.20
Baht
35.140
35.19
+0.14
Peso
55.635
55.7
+0.12
Rupiah
15500.000
15540
+0.26
Rupee
83.233
83.2325
0.00
Ringgit
4.681
4.685
+0.09
Yuan
7.246
7.243
-0.04
Change so far in 2023
Currency
Latest bid
End 2022
Pct Move
Japan yen
150.610
131.110
-12.95
Sing dlr
1.348
1.340
-0.57
Taiwan dlr
31.877
30.708
-3.67
Korean won
1294.960
1260.920
-2.63
Baht
35.140
34.585
-1.58
Peso
55.635
55.670
+0.06
Rupiah
15500.000
15565.000
+0.42
Rupee
83.233
82.720
-0.62
Ringgit
4.681
4.400
-6.00
Yuan
7.246
6.900
-4.77
Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E
Asian stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4
(Compiled by John Biju in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
((John.Biju@thomsonreuters.com;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.