EMERGING MARKETS-Taiwan dollar, Indonesian rupiah lead Asian currencies higher

Dec 4 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0212 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
146.590
146.81
+0.15
Sing dlr
1.334
1.3333
-0.03
Taiwan dlr
31.348
31.475
+0.41
Korean won
1302.300
1305.8
+0.27
Baht
34.828
34.84
+0.03
Peso
55.320
55.46
+0.25
Rupiah
15430.000
15480
+0.32
Rupee
83.288
83.2875
0.00
Ringgit
4.663
4.671
+0.17
Yuan
7.134
7.1275
-0.09
Change so far in 2023
Currency
Latest bid
End 2022
Pct Move
Japan yen
146.590
131.110
-10.56
Sing dlr
1.334
1.340
+0.46
Taiwan dlr
31.348
30.708
-2.04
Korean won
1302.300
1264.500
-2.90
Baht
34.828
34.585
-0.70
Peso
55.320
55.670
+0.63
Rupiah
15430.000
15565.000
+0.87
Rupee
83.288
82.720
-0.68
Ringgit
4.663
4.400
-5.64
Yuan
7.134
6.900
-3.28
Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E
Asian stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4
(Compiled by Roushni Nair in Bengaluru)
((Roushni.nair@thomsonreuters.com))
