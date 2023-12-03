EMERGING MARKETS-Taiwan dollar, Indonesian rupiah lead Asian currencies higher

Dec 4 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0212 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

146.590

146.81

+0.15

Sing dlr

1.334

1.3333

-0.03

Taiwan dlr

31.348

31.475

+0.41

Korean won

1302.300

1305.8

+0.27

Baht

34.828

34.84

+0.03

Peso

55.320

55.46

+0.25

Rupiah

15430.000

15480

+0.32

Rupee

83.288

83.2875

0.00

Ringgit

4.663

4.671

+0.17

Yuan

7.134

7.1275

-0.09

Change so far in 2023

Currency

Latest bid

End 2022

Pct Move

Japan yen

146.590

131.110

-10.56

Sing dlr

1.334

1.340

+0.46

Taiwan dlr

31.348

30.708

-2.04

Korean won

1302.300

1264.500

-2.90

Baht

34.828

34.585

-0.70

Peso

55.320

55.670

+0.63

Rupiah

15430.000

15565.000

+0.87

Rupee

83.288

82.720

-0.68

Ringgit

4.663

4.400

-5.64

Yuan

7.134

6.900

-3.28

(Compiled by Roushni Nair in Bengaluru)

((Roushni.nair@thomsonreuters.com))

