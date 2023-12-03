News & Insights

EMERGING MARKETS-Taiwan dollar, Indonesian rupiah lead Asian currencies higher

Credit: REUTERS/Joe Wang/Twse

December 03, 2023 — 09:16 pm EST

Written by Reuters ->

Dec 4 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0212 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

146.590

146.81

+0.15

Sing dlr

1.334

1.3333

-0.03

Taiwan dlr

31.348

31.475

+0.41

Korean won

1302.300

1305.8

+0.27

Baht

34.828

34.84

+0.03

Peso

55.320

55.46

+0.25

Rupiah

15430.000

15480

+0.32

Rupee

83.288

83.2875

0.00

Ringgit

4.663

4.671

+0.17

Yuan

7.134

7.1275

-0.09

Change so far in 2023

Currency

Latest bid

End 2022

Pct Move

Japan yen

146.590

131.110

-10.56

Sing dlr

1.334

1.340

+0.46

Taiwan dlr

31.348

30.708

-2.04

Korean won

1302.300

1264.500

-2.90

Baht

34.828

34.585

-0.70

Peso

55.320

55.670

+0.63

Rupiah

15430.000

15565.000

+0.87

Rupee

83.288

82.720

-0.68

Ringgit

4.663

4.400

-5.64

Yuan

7.134

6.900

-3.28

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Compiled by Roushni Nair in Bengaluru)

((Roushni.nair@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.