EMERGING MARKETS-Taiwan dollar gains nearly 2%, Philippine peso dips

Feb 3 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0225 GMT.

Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 104.950 104.97 +0.02 Sing dlr 1.331 1.3324 +0.13 Taiwan dlr 27.950 28.483 +1.91 Korean won 1113.400 1117.7 +0.39 Baht 30.000 29.96 -0.13 Peso 48.005 47.89 -0.24 Rupiah 13986.000 14020 +0.24 Rupee 72.960 72.96 0.00 Ringgit 4.044 4.043 -0.02 Yuan 6.459 6.4566 -0.04 Change so far in 2021 Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move Japan yen 104.950 103.24 -1.63 Sing dlr 1.331 1.3209 -0.74 Taiwan dlr 27.950 28.483 +1.91 Korean won 1113.400 1086.2 -2.44 Baht 30.000 29.96 -0.13 Peso 48.005 47.89 -0.24 Rupiah 13986.000 14020 +0.24 Rupee 72.960 73.065 +0.14 Ringgit 4.044 4.043 -0.02 Yuan 6.459 6.4566 -0.04 (Compiled by Shruti Sonal in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath) ((Shruti.Sonal@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @shrutisonal26;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.