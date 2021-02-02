EMERGING MARKETS-Taiwan dollar gains nearly 2%, Philippine peso dips

Feb 3 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0225 GMT.
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
104.950
104.97
+0.02
Sing dlr
1.331
1.3324
+0.13
Taiwan dlr
27.950
28.483
+1.91
Korean won
1113.400
1117.7
+0.39
Baht
30.000
29.96
-0.13
Peso
48.005
47.89
-0.24
Rupiah
13986.000
14020
+0.24
Rupee
72.960
72.96
0.00
Ringgit
4.044
4.043
-0.02
Yuan
6.459
6.4566
-0.04
Change so far in 2021
Currency
Latest bid
End 2020
Pct Move
Japan yen
104.950
103.24
-1.63
Sing dlr
1.331
1.3209
-0.74
Taiwan dlr
27.950
28.483
+1.91
Korean won
1113.400
1086.2
-2.44
Baht
30.000
29.96
-0.13
Peso
48.005
47.89
-0.24
Rupiah
13986.000
14020
+0.24
Rupee
72.960
73.065
+0.14
Ringgit
4.044
4.043
-0.02
Yuan
6.459
6.4566
-0.04
(Compiled by Shruti Sonal in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)
((Shruti.Sonal@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @shrutisonal26;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.