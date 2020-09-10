EMERGING MARKETS-Taiwan dollar gains most; South Korean won weakens

Credit: REUTERS/Thomas White

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0215 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

106.140

106.13

-0.01

Sing dlr

1.368

1.3698

+0.14

Taiwan dlr

29.277

29.519

+0.83

Korean won

1189.000

1184.9

-0.34

Baht

31.300

31.3

+0.00

Peso

48.507

48.58

+0.15

Rupiah

14850.000

14820

-0.20

Rupee

73.455

73.46

0.00

Ringgit

4.157

4.162

+0.12

Yuan

6.837

6.8338

-0.05

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

106.140

108.61

+2.33

Sing dlr

1.368

1.3444

-1.72

Taiwan dlr

29.277

30.106

+2.83

Korean won

1189.000

1156.40

-2.74

Baht

31.300

29.91

-4.44

Peso

48.507

50.65

+4.42

Rupiah

14850.000

13880

-6.53

Rupee

73.455

71.38

-2.82

Ringgit

4.157

4.0890

-1.64

Yuan

6.837

6.9632

+1.85

(Compiled by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru)

((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NikhilKurianN; +91 806 182 2724;))

