EMERGING MARKETS-Taiwan dollar gains most; South Korean won weakens

Sept 11 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0215 GMT.
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
106.140
106.13
-0.01
Sing dlr
1.368
1.3698
+0.14
Taiwan dlr
29.277
29.519
+0.83
Korean won
1189.000
1184.9
-0.34
Baht
31.300
31.3
+0.00
Peso
48.507
48.58
+0.15
Rupiah
14850.000
14820
-0.20
Rupee
73.455
73.46
0.00
Ringgit
4.157
4.162
+0.12
Yuan
6.837
6.8338
-0.05
Change so far in 2020
Currency
Latest bid
End 2019
Pct Move
Japan yen
106.140
108.61
+2.33
Sing dlr
1.368
1.3444
-1.72
Taiwan dlr
29.277
30.106
+2.83
Korean won
1189.000
1156.40
-2.74
Baht
31.300
29.91
-4.44
Peso
48.507
50.65
+4.42
Rupiah
14850.000
13880
-6.53
Rupee
73.455
71.38
-2.82
Ringgit
4.157
4.0890
-1.64
Yuan
6.837
6.9632
+1.85
(Compiled by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru)
