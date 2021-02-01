EMERGING MARKETS-Taiwan dollar gains 1.5%, other Asian currencies little changed

Feb 2 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0215 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Change on the day at 0215 GMT

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

104.860

104.91

+0.05

Sing dlr

1.331

1.3326

+0.16

Taiwan dlr

27.970

28.385

+1.48

Korean won

1115.700

1116.5

+0.07

Baht

29.950

29.97

+0.07

Peso

48.047

48.06

+0.03

Rupiah

14020.000

14010

-0.07

Rupee

73.020

73.02

0.00

Ringgit

4.043

4.04

-0.07

Yuan

6.461

6.4682

+0.11

Change so far in 2021

Currency

Latest bid

End 2020

Pct Move

Japan yen

104.860

103.24

-1.54

Sing dlr

1.331

1.3209

-0.72

Taiwan dlr

27.970

28.483

+1.83

Korean won

1115.700

1086.20

-2.64

Baht

29.950

29.96

+0.03

Peso

48.047

48.01

-0.08

Rupiah

14020.000

14040

+0.14

Rupee

73.020

73.07

+0.06

Ringgit

4.043

4.0200

-0.57

Yuan

6.461

6.5283

+1.04

