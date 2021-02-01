EMERGING MARKETS-Taiwan dollar gains 1.5%, other Asian currencies little changed

Feb 2 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0215 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0215 GMT
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
104.860
104.91
+0.05
Sing dlr
1.331
1.3326
+0.16
Taiwan dlr
27.970
28.385
+1.48
Korean won
1115.700
1116.5
+0.07
Baht
29.950
29.97
+0.07
Peso
48.047
48.06
+0.03
Rupiah
14020.000
14010
-0.07
Rupee
73.020
73.02
0.00
Ringgit
4.043
4.04
-0.07
Yuan
6.461
6.4682
+0.11
Change so far in 2021
Currency
Latest bid
End 2020
Pct Move
Japan yen
104.860
103.24
-1.54
Sing dlr
1.331
1.3209
-0.72
Taiwan dlr
27.970
28.483
+1.83
Korean won
1115.700
1086.20
-2.64
Baht
29.950
29.96
+0.03
Peso
48.047
48.01
-0.08
Rupiah
14020.000
14040
+0.14
Rupee
73.020
73.07
+0.06
Ringgit
4.043
4.0200
-0.57
Yuan
6.461
6.5283
+1.04
(Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)
((Rashmi.Ashok@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822604;))
