EMERGING MARKETS-Taiwan dollar firms; most Asian currencies flat

Contributor
Sameer Manekar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0205 GMT.

May 31 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0205 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

109.700

109.81

+0.10

Sing dlr

1.323

1.3225

+0.00

Taiwan dlr

27.693

27.767

+0.27

Korean won

1114.900

1115.5

+0.05

Baht

31.260

31.24

-0.06

Peso

47.730

47.675

-0.12

Rupiah

14300.000

14280

-0.14

Rupee

72.44

72.44

0.00

Ringgit

4.136

4.132

-0.10

Yuan

6.365

6.3674

+0.04

Change so far in 2021

Currency

Latest bid

End 2020

Pct Move

Japan yen

109.700

103.24

-5.89

Sing dlr

1.323

1.3209

-0.12

Taiwan dlr

27.693

28.483

+2.85

Korean won

1114.900

1086.20

-2.57

Baht

31.260

29.96

-4.16

Peso

47.730

48.01

+0.59

Rupiah

14300.000

14040

-1.82

Rupee

72.440

73.07

+0.86

Ringgit

4.136

4.0400

-2.32

Yuan

6.365

6.5283

+2.57

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru)

((Sameer.Manekar@thomsonreuters.com; +918061823447;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters