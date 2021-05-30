EMERGING MARKETS-Taiwan dollar firms; most Asian currencies flat

May 31 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0205 GMT.
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
109.700
109.81
+0.10
Sing dlr
1.323
1.3225
+0.00
Taiwan dlr
27.693
27.767
+0.27
Korean won
1114.900
1115.5
+0.05
Baht
31.260
31.24
-0.06
Peso
47.730
47.675
-0.12
Rupiah
14300.000
14280
-0.14
Rupee
72.44
72.44
0.00
Ringgit
4.136
4.132
-0.10
Yuan
6.365
6.3674
+0.04
Change so far in 2021
Currency
Latest bid
End 2020
Pct Move
Japan yen
109.700
103.24
-5.89
Sing dlr
1.323
1.3209
-0.12
Taiwan dlr
27.693
28.483
+2.85
Korean won
1114.900
1086.20
-2.57
Baht
31.260
29.96
-4.16
Peso
47.730
48.01
+0.59
Rupiah
14300.000
14040
-1.82
Rupee
72.440
73.07
+0.86
Ringgit
4.136
4.0400
-2.32
Yuan
6.365
6.5283
+2.57
