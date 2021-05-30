EMERGING MARKETS-Taiwan dollar firms; most Asian currencies flat

May 31 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0205 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

109.700

109.81

+0.10

Sing dlr

1.323

1.3225

+0.00

Taiwan dlr

27.693

27.767

+0.27

Korean won

1114.900

1115.5

+0.05

Baht

31.260

31.24

-0.06

Peso

47.730

47.675

-0.12

Rupiah

14300.000

14280

-0.14

Rupee

72.44

72.44

0.00

Ringgit

4.136

4.132

-0.10

Yuan

6.365

6.3674

+0.04

Change so far in 2021

Currency

Latest bid

End 2020

Pct Move

Japan yen

109.700

103.24

-5.89

Sing dlr

1.323

1.3209

-0.12

Taiwan dlr

27.693

28.483

+2.85

Korean won

1114.900

1086.20

-2.57

Baht

31.260

29.96

-4.16

Peso

47.730

48.01

+0.59

Rupiah

14300.000

14040

-1.82

Rupee

72.440

73.07

+0.86

Ringgit

4.136

4.0400

-2.32

Yuan

6.365

6.5283

+2.57

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru)

((Sameer.Manekar@thomsonreuters.com; +918061823447;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.