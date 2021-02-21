EMERGING MARKETS-Taiwan dollar firms 1.5%, other Asian currencies little changed

Feb 22 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0206 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0206 GMT
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
105.620
105.43
-0.18
Sing dlr
1.323
1.3242
+0.08
Taiwan dlr
27.918
28.338
+1.50
Korean won
1104.800
1105.9
+0.10
Baht
29.960
29.97
+0.03
Peso
48.440
48.48
+0.08
Rupiah
14060.000
14060
0.00
Rupee
72.650
72.65
0.00
Ringgit
4.037
4.038
+0.02
Yuan
6.459
6.4598
+0.01
Change so far in 2021
Currency
Latest bid
End 2020
Pct Move
Japan yen
105.620
103.24
-2.25
Sing dlr
1.323
1.3209
-0.17
Taiwan dlr
27.918
28.483
+2.02
Korean won
1104.800
1086.20
-1.68
Baht
29.960
29.96
+0.00
Peso
48.440
48.01
-0.89
Rupiah
14060.000
14040
-0.14
Rupee
72.650
73.07
+0.57
Ringgit
4.037
4.0200
-0.42
Yuan
6.459
6.5283
+1.07
(Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
