EMERGING MARKETS-Taiwan dollar firms 1.5%, other Asian currencies little changed

Feb 22 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0206 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Change on the day at 0206 GMT

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

105.620

105.43

-0.18

Sing dlr

1.323

1.3242

+0.08

Taiwan dlr

27.918

28.338

+1.50

Korean won

1104.800

1105.9

+0.10

Baht

29.960

29.97

+0.03

Peso

48.440

48.48

+0.08

Rupiah

14060.000

14060

0.00

Rupee

72.650

72.65

0.00

Ringgit

4.037

4.038

+0.02

Yuan

6.459

6.4598

+0.01

Change so far in 2021

Currency

Latest bid

End 2020

Pct Move

Japan yen

105.620

103.24

-2.25

Sing dlr

1.323

1.3209

-0.17

Taiwan dlr

27.918

28.483

+2.02

Korean won

1104.800

1086.20

-1.68

Baht

29.960

29.96

+0.00

Peso

48.440

48.01

-0.89

Rupiah

14060.000

14040

-0.14

Rupee

72.650

73.07

+0.57

Ringgit

4.037

4.0200

-0.42

Yuan

6.459

6.5283

+1.07

(Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Rashmi.Ashok@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822604;))

