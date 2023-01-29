EMERGING MARKETS-Taiwan dollar, Chinese yuan lead gains among Asian currencies

Jan 30 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0213 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

130.200

129.85

-0.27

Sing dlr

1.313

1.3126

-0.04

Taiwan dlr

30.137

30.368

+0.77

Korean won

1228.400

1231.3

+0.24

Baht

32.770

32.83

+0.18

Peso

54.540

54.48

-0.11

Rupiah

14975.000

14980

+0.03

Rupee

81.523

81.5225

0.00

Ringgit

4.238

4.241

+0.07

Yuan

6.758

6.7955

+0.56

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

130.200

115.08

-11.61

Sing dlr

1.313

1.3490

+2.73

Taiwan dlr

30.137

27.676

-8.17

Korean won

1228.400

1188.60

-3.24

Baht

32.770

33.39

+1.89

Peso

54.540

50.99

-6.51

Rupiah

14975.000

14250

-4.84

Rupee

81.523

74.33

-8.82

Ringgit

4.238

4.1640

-1.75

Yuan

6.758

6.3550

-5.96

(Compiled by Upasana Singh)

((Upasana.Singh@thomsonreuters.com))

