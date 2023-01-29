EMERGING MARKETS-Taiwan dollar, Chinese yuan lead gains among Asian currencies

Jan 30 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0213 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
130.200
129.85
-0.27
Sing dlr
1.313
1.3126
-0.04
Taiwan dlr
30.137
30.368
+0.77
Korean won
1228.400
1231.3
+0.24
Baht
32.770
32.83
+0.18
Peso
54.540
54.48
-0.11
Rupiah
14975.000
14980
+0.03
Rupee
81.523
81.5225
0.00
Ringgit
4.238
4.241
+0.07
Yuan
6.758
6.7955
+0.56
Change so far in 2022
Currency
Latest bid
End 2021
Pct Move
Japan yen
130.200
115.08
-11.61
Sing dlr
1.313
1.3490
+2.73
Taiwan dlr
30.137
27.676
-8.17
Korean won
1228.400
1188.60
-3.24
Baht
32.770
33.39
+1.89
Peso
54.540
50.99
-6.51
Rupiah
14975.000
14250
-4.84
Rupee
81.523
74.33
-8.82
Ringgit
4.238
4.1640
-1.75
Yuan
6.758
6.3550
-5.96
(Compiled by Upasana Singh)
((Upasana.Singh@thomsonreuters.com))
