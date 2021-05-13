EMERGING MARKETS-Taiwan dollar and Thai Baht rise, Singapore dollar eases

May 14 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0154 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

109.600

109.45

-0.14

Sing dlr

1.334

1.3332

-0.07

Taiwan dlr

27.956

27.996

+0.14

Korean won

1129.800

1129.3

-0.04

Baht

31.320

31.35

+0.10

Peso

47.795

47.82

+0.05

Rupee

73.418

73.4175

0.00

Yuan

6.446

6.4544

+0.13

Change so far in 2021

Currency

Latest bid

End 2020

Pct Move

Japan yen

109.600

103.24

-5.80

Sing dlr

1.334

1.3209

-0.99

Taiwan dlr

27.956

28.483

+1.89

Korean won

1129.800

1086.20

-3.86

Baht

31.320

29.96

-4.34

Peso

47.795

48.01

+0.45

Rupiah

14195.000

14040

-1.09

Rupee

73.418

73.07

-0.48

Ringgit

4.123

4.0200

-2.50

Yuan

6.446

6.5283

+1.28

(Reporting by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

