EMERGING MARKETS-Taiwan dollar and Thai Baht rise, Singapore dollar eases

Contributor
Soumyajit Saha Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0154 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

109.600

109.45

-0.14

Sing dlr

1.334

1.3332

-0.07

Taiwan dlr

27.956

27.996

+0.14

Korean won

1129.800

1129.3

-0.04

Baht

31.320

31.35

+0.10

Peso

47.795

47.82

+0.05

Rupee

73.418

73.4175

0.00

Yuan

6.446

6.4544

+0.13

Change so far in 2021

Currency

Latest bid

End 2020

Pct Move

Japan yen

109.600

103.24

-5.80

Sing dlr

1.334

1.3209

-0.99

Taiwan dlr

27.956

28.483

+1.89

Korean won

1129.800

1086.20

-3.86

Baht

31.320

29.96

-4.34

Peso

47.795

48.01

+0.45

Rupiah

14195.000

14040

-1.09

Rupee

73.418

73.07

-0.48

Ringgit

4.123

4.0200

-2.50

Yuan

6.446

6.5283

+1.28

(Reporting by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

