EMERGING MARKETS-Taiwan dollar and Thai Baht rise, Singapore dollar eases

May 14 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0154 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
109.600
109.45
-0.14
Sing dlr
1.334
1.3332
-0.07
Taiwan dlr
27.956
27.996
+0.14
Korean won
1129.800
1129.3
-0.04
Baht
31.320
31.35
+0.10
Peso
47.795
47.82
+0.05
Rupee
73.418
73.4175
0.00
Yuan
6.446
6.4544
+0.13
Change so far in 2021
Currency
Latest bid
End 2020
Pct Move
Japan yen
109.600
103.24
-5.80
Sing dlr
1.334
1.3209
-0.99
Taiwan dlr
27.956
28.483
+1.89
Korean won
1129.800
1086.20
-3.86
Baht
31.320
29.96
-4.34
Peso
47.795
48.01
+0.45
Rupiah
14195.000
14040
-1.09
Rupee
73.418
73.07
-0.48
Ringgit
4.123
4.0200
-2.50
Yuan
6.446
6.5283
+1.28
(Reporting by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
((Soumyajit.Saha@thomsonreuters.com;))
