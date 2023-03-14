EMERGING MARKETS-SVB fallout pushes stocks to lowest level this year

By Shreyashi Sanyal

March 14 (Reuters) - Emerging market stocks fell to their lowest point this year on Tuesday, with major bourses in Asia including those of China and Hong Kong languishing in the aftermath of the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), ahead of U.S. inflation data.

The MSCI's index for emerging market equities .MSCIEF has fallen over 10% from its January peak, effectively entering correction territory. It was last down 1.7%.

Chinese .CSI300 and Hong Kong stocks .HIS fell to their lowest in two months, while South African blue-chips .JTOPI and Turkish equities .XU100 fell about 0.7% each.

Markets across the globe have been reeling from spillover concerns from not only U.S. tech lender SVBSIVB.O, but also Signature Bank SBNY.O, which collapsed on Sunday.

Emerging market assets initially reacted positively on Monday to U.S. authorities providing emergency funds to U.S. banks, which spurred hopes the Federal Reserve could tone down its aggressive approach to monetary policy tightening and kept the dollar =USD near multi-week lows.

"All of these things that had been positive drivers of emerging markets have all dissipated since," said Jon Harrison, managing director of EM macro strategy at TS Lombard.

But Harrison said the SVB crisis might not be a longer-term negative for emerging market assets - "of course, it may affect how the Fed responds in the immediate term but you still have positive drivers from the U.S. economy."

All eyes are now on U.S. consumer prices data that likely increased by 0.4% last month, after accelerating 0.5% in January amid sticky rental housing costs.

The MSCI's index for EM currencies .MIEM00000CUS was muted for the day, while South Africa's rand ZAR= fell 0.5% following data that showed total mining output fell 1.9% year on year in January.

Hungary's forint EURHUF= slumped to a five-week low before reclaiming some lost ground, while the Czech crown EURCZK= also hit its lowest since early February.

Separately, Sri Lanka approved anti-corruption legislation that is a key clause in the actions needed for its $2.9 billion bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), a government spokesperson said.

For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance in 2023, see http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh

For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance in 2023, see https://tmsnrt.rs/2OusNdX

For TOP NEWS across emerging markets

For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see CEE/

For TURKISH market report, see .IS

For RUSSIAN market report, see RU/RUB

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Mark Potter)

((susan.mathew@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.