EMERGING MARKETS-SVB collapse ripples through Latam markets, Mexican peso hits one-month low

By Shreyashi Sanyal

March 13 (Reuters) - The Mexican peso hit a one-month low on Monday, leading declines among its Latin American peers as fears of contagion from the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank sent shockwaves through financial markets.

The peso MXN= slipped nearly 2% to hit a day's low of 19.16 to the dollar, a level not seen since early February, as investors dreaded the spillover from not only the collapse of SVBSIVB.O, a major lender to tech startups, but also Signature BankSBNY.O that went under on Sunday.

Mexican stocks .MXX slipped 0.9%, while the broader MSCI Latin American stocks gauge .MILA00000PUS slipped 1.8%. The Latam stocks index is headed for a near one-month low.

"Mexico's proximity to the U.S., be it via economic, financial, or monetary policy links, may leave Mexican assets especially exposed to weakness north of the border," said Juan Manuel Herrera, senior strategist at Scotiabank.

Mexico is closely integrated with the U.S. economy, relying on it for a steady stream of remittances and trade.

U.S. authorities rushed to shore up investor confidence in the banking system by launching emergency measures, with emerging market currencies starting the day on a positive note against steep declines in the dollar but trading turned volatile amid fears of a broader financial crisis.

Riskier plays such as emerging market assets have been under pressure after restrictive U.S. monetary policy continued to strengthened the dollar, and the closure of SVB came as the largest bank failure since the 2008-2009 financial crisis.

Brazil's real BRBY, BRL= fell 0.3%, while Colombia's peso COP= slipped almost 1% tracking falls in oil prices.

Elsewhere in Latam, Peru declared a state of emergency after a powerful cyclone unleashed torrential rains, battering hundreds of homes and causing major disruptions in northern areas of the Andean country. The sol PEN= fell 0.6%.

Chile's peso CLP= was a rare gainer on the day, as investors assessed President Gabriel Boric announcement of a major cabinet reshuffle on Friday, including the foreign minister.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1525 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

962.81

0.79

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2142.63

-1.79

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

103608.36

-0.01

Mexico IPC .MXX

52317.50

-0.9

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5337.12

-1.05

Argentina MerVal .MERV

232139.00

-1.811

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1170.06

-1.45

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.2264

-0.37

Mexico peso MXN=D2

18.8270

-1.84

Chile peso CLP=CL

798.5

-0.40

Colombia peso COP=

4758.2

-0.97

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.7984

-0.46

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

201.7900

-0.52

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

374

-0.27

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru Editing by Marguerita Choy)

