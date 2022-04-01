EMERGING MARKETS-Supercharged Latam FX kicks off new month with gains, Brazil real leads

By Shreyashi Sanyal and Anisha Sircar

April 1 (Reuters) - Most major Latin American currencies rose on Friday, starting off the new month with gains after wrapping up their best quarter ever, while Brazil's real climbed on the back of positive data.

The real BRBY, BRL= firmed 1.6% to 4.66 against the dollar, even as the safe-haven currency rose. Data showed industrial output in Brazil grew 0.7% in February, beating expectations, while an IHS survey showed Brazil's manufacturing PMI was at 52.3 in March versus 49.6 in February. A figure above 50 denotes expansion.

Brazil's currency has largely outperformed its Latin American peers so far this year, clocking gains of more than 19%. The region's biggest economy has seen its markets benefiting from the surge in prices of oil, raw materials and industrial metals set off by Western sanctions on Russia.

"Commodity prices are as volatile as they’ve ever been, and we don’t think volatility will ease until the war in Ukraine ends, because only then will we know the true extent of the Russia-related supply shock," said Edward Gardner, commodities economist at Capital Economics.

The MSCI's index for Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS ended the first quarter with gains of 14.3%, its best performance on record.

LME copper prices moved off their lows and other metals gained on the day owing to worries about the impact on supply from the Ukraine war and resulting high energy prices. MET/L

Mexico's peso MXN= rose 0.1%, poised to end its fourth week in the black. Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador is set for victory in an April 10 referendum on his rule that could strengthen his authority during the final stretch of his administration.

The Peruvian sol PEN= jumped 1% to its highest level in nearly a year. Inflation in the country in March hit its highest level in more than two decades, driven by rising global fuel and food prices amid the Ukraine conflict.

The Chilean peso CLP= gained 0.5% against the dollar, tracking its best day in over a week. Chile's IMACEC economic activity index, a close proxy of gross domestic product, rose 6.8% year-over-year in February.

Colombia's peso COP=reversed early losses to gain 0.6%. Its central bank on Thursday raised the benchmark interest rate by 100 basis points to 5%, significantly lower than expected. [nL2N2VY1SP]

The dollar =USD rose after data showed U.S. job growth continued at a brisk pace in March, with the unemployment rate falling to a two-year low and wages re-accelerating.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1900 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1145.46

0.32

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2740.05

2

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

121326.33

1.11

Mexico IPC .MXX

56565.78

0.05

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4968.40

0.64

Argentina MerVal .MERV

91900.00

1.034

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1622.23

0.38

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.6657

2.05

Mexico peso MXN=D2

19.8626

-0.09

Chile peso CLP=CL

782

0.58

Colombia peso COP=

3743.87

0.64

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.63

1.27

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

111.1200

-0.10

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal and Anisha Sircar in Bengaluru Editing by Frances Kerry)

((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780; +91 961 144 3740; Twitter: https://twitter.com/s_shreyashi; Anisha.Sircar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/AnishaSircar;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.