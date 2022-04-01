EMERGING MARKETS-Supercharged Latam FX kicks off new month with gains, Brazil real leads

By Shreyashi Sanyal

April 1 (Reuters) - Most major Latin American currencies rose on Friday, starting off the new month with gains after wrapping up their best quarter ever, while Brazil's real climbed on the back of positive data.

The real BRBY, BRL= firmed 1.4% to 4.69 against the dollar, even as the safe-haven currency rose. Data showed industrial output in Brazil rose above expectations in February, while an IHS survey showed Brazil's manufacturing PMI was at 52.3 in March vs 49.6 in February. A figure above 50 denotes expansion.

"The better-than-expected 0.7% m/m rise in Brazilian industrial production in February was supported by a rebound in mining," said William Jackson, chief emerging markets economist at Capital Economics, but warned that the boost could be temporary.

Brazil's currency has largely outperformed its Latin American peers so far this year, clocking gains of 18%. The region's biggest economy has seen its markets benefiting from the surge in prices of oil, raw materials and industrial metals set off by Western sanctions on Russia.

The MSCI's index for Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS ended the first quarter with gains of 14.3%, its best performance on record.

Investors have also been following recent developments in Brazil's political landscape. Ex-judge Sergio Moro dropped his presidential bid on Thursday, narrowing the field in what is shaping up to be a highly polarized election in October between far-right President Jair Bolsonaro and his leftist rival Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Mexico's peso MXN= rose 0.4%, poised to end its fourth week in the black. Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador is set for victory in an April 10 referendum on his rule that could strengthen his authority during the final stretch of his administration.

The Chilean peso CLP= eked out gains of 0.2% against the dollar. Chile's IMACEC economic activity index, a close proxy of gross domestic product (GDP), rose 6.8% year-over-year in February.

Colombia's peso COP= fell 0.4%, carrying its declines from the previous session when its central bank raised the benchmark interest rate by 100 basis points to 5%, significantly lower than expected.

The dollar =USD rose after data showed U.S. job growth continued at a brisk pace in March, with the unemployment rate falling to a two-year low and wages re-accelerating.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1409 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1145.89

0.36

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2733.62

1.76

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

121188.75

0.99

Mexico IPC .MXX

56669.30

0.23

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4975.79

0.79

Argentina MerVal .MERV

0.00

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1622.38

0.39

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.6960

1.39

Mexico peso MXN=D2

19.7984

0.24

Chile peso CLP=CL

784.1

0.31

Colombia peso COP=

3784.07

-0.43

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.676

0.00

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

111.1200

-0.10

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

197

2.03

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru Editing by Frances Kerry)

