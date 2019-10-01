Emerging markets suck in $37.7 bln portfolio flows in snapback September

LONDON, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Emerging market bonds and stocks pulled in $37.7 billion of non-resident portfolio flows in September after suffering hefty losses in August amid rising trade tensions, the Institute of International Finance (IIF) said on Tuesday.

Fund managers put $27.6 billion to work in developing markets debt while emerging equities attracted $10.3 billion, the IIF said, adding Chinese stocks raked in $9.0 billion in September - a substantial improvement from just $1.6 billion in August.

"This recovery in non-resident portfolio flows highlights the pendular nature of flows during 2019," IIF economist Jonathan Fortun wrote in a note, adding potential triggers for further risk-off episodes were proliferating, including intensifying trade tensions.

"The outlook for equity flows to non-China EM remains difficult given the large amount of hot money that has already gone to EM in recent years, which we see as having resulted in a positioning overhang, a structural drag on new inflows."

