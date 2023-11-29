EMERGING MARKETS-Stronger U.S. dollar pressures Latam currencies, stocks

By Shubham Batra and Lisa Pauline Mattackal

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks and currencies dipped on Wednesday as investors turned cautious after a rise in the U.S. dollar, with MSCI's gauge of the region's currencies .MILA00000CUS down 0.5% and set to log its worst day in three weeks.

Emerging market currencies came under pressure as the U.S. dollar rallied off its lowest level in more than three months after data showed the U.S. economy expanded faster than expectedin the third quarter.

MSCI's index of emerging market currencies .MIEM00000CUS pulled back from 19-month highs hit earlier in the day, while Colombia's peso COP= was Latin America's biggest decliner, falling 1.2% in its biggest daily decline in over a week.

Mexico's peso slipped 0.7% after its central bank upwardly revised its forecasts for 2023 and 2024 economic growth, but noted inflation would take longer than previously projected to its target. Stocks .MXX were up 0.8%.

Chilean peso CLP=CL slipped 0.1% against the dollar. Chile's unemployment rate remained unchanged at 8.9% in the quarter to October, versus the 8.8% expected by economists polled by Reuters.

Its benchmark stock index .SPIPSA climbed 0.3%.

"The uptick in the unemployment rate from a year ago has been driven more by a recovery in the participation rate than a deterioration in the labor market," economists at Goldman Sachs said in a note.

Brazil's real BRL=, BRBY slipped 0.3% after the central bank established new procedures for banks which imply an increase of 34 billion reais ($6.98 billion) in the total capital requirements of the financial system.

Argentina's peso ARS= was down 0.1% against the dollar as president-elect Javier Milei met with top U.S. officials and his economic team huddled with IMF officers as the president-elect seeks to formulate a plan to lead the country's economy out of crisis.

Argentina's Merval index .MERV recovered some of its losses of the last two sessions, climbing 2.5% but remains 13% lower this week after gaining over 40% in the previous week.

Emerging market assets are set for a strong November, and expected to see a rally through the year-end as U.S. Treasury yields slipped to multi-month lows on growing optimism about an interest rate cut from the Federal Reserve in early 2024.

Latam regional stocks .MILA00000PUS declined in early trade, dropping 0.6%.

Brazil's Bovespa index .BVSPwas down 0.2%, while the shares of PetrobrasPETR4.SA fell 1.2% after the state-run firm filed requests to local competition regulator Cade to renegotiate terms stipulating the company must sell some of its oil refining and natural gas assets.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2000 GMT:

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

982.54

-0.3

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2458.48

-0.39

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

126344.07

-0.15

Mexico IPC .MXX

52749.83

0.75

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5792.78

0.28

Argentina MerVal .MERV

793230.87

2.561

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1134.74

0.61

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.8880

-0.05

Mexico peso MXN=D2

17.2511

-0.67

Chile peso CLP=CL

868.1

-0.12

Colombia peso COP=

3992.26

-1.12

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.722

-0.15

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

359.9500

-0.11

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

905

4.42

(Reporting by Shubham Batra and Lisa Mattackal in Bengaluru; Editing by Alexander Smith and Nick Zieminski)

((lisapauline.mattackal@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.