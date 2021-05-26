EMERGING MARKETS-Stronger growth in Mexican economy lifts peso

By Susan Mathew

May 26 (Reuters) - Stronger economic growth numbers in Mexico lifted the peso on Wednesday, helping it to join a rally in other emerging market peers, taking an index of developing currencies to all-time highs.

MSCI's index of EM currencies .MIEM00000CUS rose 0.2%, taking gains so far this year to 1.5%.

Mexico's peso MXN= rose 0.3% to 19.857 per dollar.

Data on Wednesday showed Mexico's economy grew faster than earlier estimated during the first quarter as the country slowly recovers from its sharpest economic contraction since the 1930s.

"We estimate a better performance of GDP from (the second quarter) (onwards) mainly driven by the expansion of the U.S. economy, as domestic demand should remain on a more gradual recovery trend; we thus maintain our 2021 GDP growth forecast at 5.1%," said strategists at Citi Research.

The upcoming midterm elections in Mexico may cause "noise" but the peso exchange rate was expected to remain stable in the range of 19.9 to 20.1 to the dollar, Mexican Deputy Finance Minister Gabriel Yorio said on Tuesday.

Brazil's real BRBY rose 0.1%. Late on Tuesday, Brazil's Economy Minister said the local economy may grow by as much 5% this year.

The real is down almost 2.5% this year, with concerns about fiscal spending being one of the main factors weighing on sentiment.

Meanwhile, a Reuters poll showed Brazil's equity market is on course for its second slowest year since 2015 as the coronavirus pandemic continues unabated in Latin America's biggest economy.

Sao Paulo's benchmark equity index .BVSP was up 0.7%, with airline Gol GOLL4.SA rising almost 5% after it said there was an improvement in domestic ticket sales in May, driven by advances in Brazil's COVID-19 vaccination program.

Smaller rival Azul SA AZUL.N topped the index. A source told Reuters Azul has approached Chile's bankrupt LATAM Airlines Group LTM.SN with the aim of buying its Brazilian operation.

Peru's sol PEN= fell 0.2% to a new low with less than two weeks to go before a second round of presidential elections. Recent polls show front-runner and socialist Pedro Castillo with a growing lead over business-friendly conservative Keiko Fujimori.

Colombia's peso COP= slipped half a percent as oil prices fell, while the stock index .COLCAP was flat with oil major Ecopetrol ECO.CN hitting three-week lows.

Ecopetrol on Wednesday said the social unrest in Colombia over tax reforms has adversely impacted its operations.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1351.42

0.44

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2462.42

0.37

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

123865.64

0.71

Mexico IPC .MXX

49179.93

0.72

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4089.01

-0.05

Argentina MerVal .MERV

0.00

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1206.54

0.23

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.3332

0.07

Mexico peso MXN=D2

19.8607

0.27

Chile peso CLP=CL

734.1

-0.03

Colombia peso COP=

3755.42

-0.48

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.821

-0.01

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

94.4800

-0.21

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru. Editing by Jane Merriman)

((susan.mathew@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6287-2704;))

