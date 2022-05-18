EMERGING MARKETS-Stronger dollar pressures most Latin American currencies

By Anisha Sircar and Bansari Mayur Kamdar

May 18 (Reuters) - A firmer dollar weighed on most Latin American currencies on Wednesday, with Brazil's real leading losses, while Chile's peso inched higher even as GDP data stoked fears the country could be heading towards a recession.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Tuesday said the U.S. central bank would ratchet interest rates up as high as needed to tame inflation, including taking rates above neutral. /FRX

That boosted the dollar USD=, which firmed 0.3% to 103.6, while U.S. Treasury yields jumped, pressuring riskier assets. US//FRX

Brazil's real BRL=, BRBY led losses, slipping 0.8% while Mexico's peso MXN=, Colombia's peso COP= and Peru's sol PEN= fell between 0.1% and 0.7%.

The Bank of Mexico must have a "robust focus" toward monetary decisions amid global uncertainty, a deputy bank governor said in a podcast, while Brazil's central bank director said although he hoped the country's rate hike cycle was nearing its end, that would still depend on data.

Chile's peso CLP= rose 0.3%, looking past central bank data that showed the country's economy expanded 7.2% in the first quarter of 2022 from a year earlier, below an expected 7.9% jump, based on a Reuters poll.

"Interest rate expectations are starting to price back into the central bank of Chile, which has provided support for the currency even though the GDP number was a little underwhelming today," said Brendan McKenna, international economist and FX strategist with Wells Fargo Securities.

In seasonally adjusted terms, GDP contracted 0.8% in the quarter from the previous three months, the data showed, prompting fears the country could be headed towards a recession.

Latam stocks .MILA00000PUS reversed early gains of 0.5% to slip 0.3%, dragged by a 1% slide in Brazil's Bovespa .BVSP. Stocks are little changed on the month despite a 13.8% fall in April as risk appetite wanes on fears about the cloudy outlook for global growth amid rising inflation.

The region could underperform other emerging markets going forward from a growth and inflation perspective, even as commodity prices gain, said McKenna.

Elsewhere, South Africa's rand ZAR= fell 0.2% after retail sales data were shown to rise 1.3% year-on-year in March, slightly below expectations of 1.5%.

Pakistan opened long-delayed talks with the International Monetary Fund, seeking the release of more funds from a $6 billion rescue package agreed in 2019.

Sri Lankan shares .CSE ended 0.5% lower amid the country's worst economic crisis, with the energy minister saying the nation had run out of money to pay for fuel.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1500 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1034.29

0.34

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2316.52

-0.93

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

107646.89

-1.05

Mexico IPC .MXX

50702.70

-1.48

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5049.59

0.52

Argentina MerVal .MERV

90803.43

0.932

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1493.68

-0.84

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.9567

-0.33

Mexico peso MXN=D2

19.9860

-0.28

Chile peso CLP=CL

849.6

0.06

Colombia peso COP=

4049.95

-0.65

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.762

-0.03

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

118.0700

-0.17

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

205

0.00

