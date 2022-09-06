EMERGING MARKETS-Stronger dollar knocks down Latam FX; real leads losses

By Anisha Sircar and Amruta Khandekar

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Major Latin American currencies slipped against a firming dollar on Tuesday as risk sentiment continued to remain subdued amid rising fears of rate hikes and a global slowdown, with Brazil's real leading losses as a presidential election looms in October.

The real BRL=, BRBY was down 1.4% against the dollar as volatility ahead of the upcoming elections continued. Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's lead over President Jair Bolsonaro rose to 13 percentage points and widened from 13 to 16 points in an expected second-round runoff, according to a poll published Monday.

"Bolsonaro still has a 20–25% chance of being re-elected, thanks in large part to his use of government spending to increase support... Additional fiscal expansion ahead of the election next month cannot be ruled out," TD Securities strategists Elizabeth Johnson and Wilson Ferrarezi said in a note.

Separately, Brazil's central bank chief said that policymakers aren't focusing on monetary easing at the moment as the priority remains bringing inflation back to the official target.

Also weighing on resource-rich Latam currencies, crude prices fell, triggered by concerns over crumbling demand amid new COVID-19 lockdowns in China and the possibility of more interest rate hikes. O/R

Currencies of major crude exporters including Colombia's peso COP= and Mexico's peso MXN= lost 0.6% each.

Broadly pressuring EM currencies, the U.S. dollar index =USD rose 0.73%, adding to sharp gains in recent sessions as U.S. interest rates stay poised for sharp rises and as recession talk stalks Europe. FRX/

"With the global economy slowing and interest rates rising, new orders (both external and domestic) are likely to remain soft across much of the emerging world over the coming months... High inflation has also played a role in dampening domestic demand," said William Jackson, chief EM Economist at Capital Economics.

Latam currencies and stocks have been under pressure this year on risks of drying-up capital inflows, spiralling inflation, geopolitical risks and fears of an acute global economic downturn.

Meanwhile in Chile, after a market rally following Chileans' rejection of a proposed new progressive constitution, the peso CLP= fell 0.5%, while stocks .SPCLXIGPA dipped 0.3%.

Peru's sol PEN= was the sole regional outperformer, rising 0.3%. The world's second-largest copper producer posted a 6.6% year-over-year slip in its July output after two of the country's largest mines underperformed, the government said Monday.

Additionally, Peruvian lawmakers on Monday ousted Lady Camones, the head of Congress, just a day after the country's prime minister publicly demanded her removal over leaked audio that showed her discussing how to use the legislature to benefit her party.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1430 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

964.55

-0.34

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2136.82

-2.42

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

109615.85

-2.31

Mexico IPC .MXX

45732.52

-0.64

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5729.23

-0.8

Argentina MerVal .MERV

137674.95

-0.429

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1240.53

0.31

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.2240

-1.37

Mexico peso MXN=D2

20.1206

-0.68

Chile peso CLP=CL

886.1

-0.56

Colombia peso COP=

4476.6

-0.42

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.8653

0.28

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

140.6000

-0.25

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

266

1.50

