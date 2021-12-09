EMERGING MARKETS-Strong dollar weighs on Latin American currencies

By Susan Mathew

Dec 9 (Reuters) - A surging dollar pressured Latin American currencies on Thursday, with Chile's peso and Brazil's real sliding about 1% each, while Mexico's peso snapped three days of gains as rising inflation deepened concerns about slowing economic growth there.

The greenback rallied on safe-haven demand as investors fretted about the economic fallout from several countries tightening restrictions to curb the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant. FRX/

Falling copper prices knocked top exporter Chile's peso CLP=, while a 150-basis-point interest rate hike in Brazil on Wednesday did little to lift the Brazilian real BRBY, which was last at 5.58 to the dollar. MET/L

Brazil's central bank hiked its key interest rate to 9.25% - it started the year at 2% - and signaled an increase of the same magnitude was coming at its next monetary policy meeting in February.

Economists at Capital Economics expect the real to weaken more on concerns about South American nation's debt levels and uncertain demand for major exports, including iron ore, amid troubles in China's property construction sector. They also pointed to the inflation-adjusted policy rate remaining negative due to Brazil's high levels of inflation.

They see the currency ending next year at about the 6-per-dollar level.

Mexico's peso MXN= slipped 0.3% after data showed the country's annual inflation rate accelerated faster than expected in November to 7.37%, its highest level in more than two decades.

The reading reinforced bets the central bank will raise its benchmark interest rate again when it meets next week.

The Bank of Mexico (Banxico) last month raised its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 5%, its fourth consecutive increase. The bank's current year-end inflation target is at 3%, plus or minus a percentage point.

Peru's sol PEN= was steady ahead of a meeting at which the central bank is expected to increase its key interest rate by 50 bps to 2.5%, a move that is expected in response to rising inflation. Credit Suisse sees the central bank continuing to hike in the coming months as inflation rises.

Investors are now awaiting U.S. inflation data on Friday that could set the tone for the Federal Reserve's policy meeting next week. Data also showed U.S. unemployment claims hit their lowest level in more than 52 years.

Any signs pointing to higher U.S. interest rates makes emerging market currencies less appealing to investors.

Key Latam stocks and currencies:

Stock

indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets

.MSCIEF

1247.48

0.52

MSCI LatAm

.MILA00000PUS

2115.46

-1.32

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

106634.03

-1.35

Mexico IPC .MXX

51089.26

0.06

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4418.50

0.53

Argentina MerVal .MERV

86862.68

-2.667

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1398.67

-0.8

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.5806

-0.82

Mexico peso MXN=D2

20.9869

-0.31

Chile peso CLP=CL

847.9

-1.12

Colombia peso

COP=

3899.6

-0.23

Peru sol PEN=PE

4.079

-0.31

Argentina peso (interbank)

ARS=RASL

101.5200

-0.09

Mexican inflation skyrockets to near 21-year highhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3rQGydy

(Reporting by Shashank Nayar, Ambar Warrick and Susan Mathew in Bengaluru. Editing by Jane Merriman and Paul Simao)

((Shashank.Nayar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2256;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.