EMERGING MARKETS-Strong dollar hits Latam FX, Russian assets rise

Published
Credit: REUTERS/EDGARD GARRIDO

Latin American currencies weakened on Thursday after the dollar jumped following the Federal Reserve's signal to raise interest rates soon, while Russia's rouble jumped after the Kremlin left the door open for dialogue over the Ukraine crisis.

    * Dollar jumps eyeing Fed rate hikes
    * Russian stocks jump, rouble retraces some declines
    * S.African rand falls as c.bank delivers 'measured' rate
hike
    * Chile's peso slips back after 150-bps rate hike

 (Adds comments, updates prices throughout)
    By Susan Mathew and Shreyashi Sanyal
    Jan 27 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies weakened on
Thursday after the dollar jumped following the Federal Reserve's
signal to raise interest rates soon, while Russia's rouble
jumped after the Kremlin left the door open for dialogue over
the Ukraine crisis. 
    Mexico's peso <MXN=> dipped 0.2%, giving back gains from
earlier in the session, while Brazil's real <BRBY> remained
range bound. 
    Chile's peso <CLP=> fell 0.3% after rising 1% following the
central bank's surprise 150-basis-point hike to its key lending
rate at 5.5% overnight, more than the 125 basis points expected
by markets. [nL1N2U6370]
    "The decision by Chile's central bank to deliver a
surprisingly large 150bp rate hike yesterday, to 5.50%, supports
our view that the tightening cycle will go further than the path
it had previously signaled," said Nikhil Sanghani, emerging
markets economist at Capital Economics. 
    "We think that the dramatic upward shift in investors' rate
expectations has probably gone a bit too far."
    Moody's on Thursday said Chile's newly elected
administration's rejection of additional pensions withdrawals is
credit-positive. [nFWN2U70RG]
    Further pressuring emerging market currencies was a stronger
dollar <USD=> and higher U.S. Treasury yields following hawkish
Federal Reserve commentary that spurred bets of five or more
rate hikes this year. 
    Strong U.S. economic growth data on Thursday lent weight to
the speculations. [nL1N2U51RB][nL1N2U70FX][nL1N2U63DZ]
    The rouble <RUB=>, however, jumped 2% to 77.8 a dollar,
retracing losses that pushed it beyond 80 on Wednesday.  
    Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said U.S. and NATO
statements that Russia's main demands around post-Cold War
security arrangements in Europe were unacceptable did not leave
much room for optimism, but stopped short of closing the door on
diplomacy. [nL1N2U710D]
    Russia said a pullback in NATO military forces from Eastern
Europe would help reduce military tensions in the region.
[nS8N2SV0A7]
    Sovereign dollar bonds issued by Ukraine and Russia rose,
and the cost of insuring exposure to Russia eased. Russia's main
stocks index <.IMOEX> jumped 2.9%.
    "We think Russian assets would not sell off as much this
time around, unless the worst-case scenario materializes," said
strategists at TD Securities. 
    "We believe that the (central bank) is aware of these risks
and, while likely downplaying them in official communications,
may adjust the trajectory of monetary tightening to pre-empt
future moves," they said on Wednesday, adding they now expect a
100-basis-point hike from the central bank next month. 
    Meanwhile, Xiomara Castro was sworn in as Honduras' first
female president, and faces tests over a sharply divided
Congress and relations with China. [nL1N2U718N]
    South Africa's rand <ZAR=> fell 1.1% after the country's
central bank raised interest rates by the expected margin and
suggested it would only increase rates gradually in the future.
[nL8N2U75BJ]
    China's yuan <CNY=> dropped 0.7%, while Turkey's lira lost
0.4% 

    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1952 GMT:
        Stock indexes                 Latest    Daily %
                                                change
 MSCI Emerging Markets <.MSCIEF>       1190.71    -1.71
 MSCI LatAm <.MILA00000PUS>            2245.13     0.04
 Brazil Bovespa     <.BVSP>          112018.97     0.66
 Mexico IPC          <.MXX>           50520.36    -1.01
 Chile IPSA         <.SPIPSA>          4562.74     0.23
 Argentina MerVal   <.MERV>           86097.87    0.368
 Colombia COLCAP     <.COLCAP>         1520.98    -0.08
                                                       
            Currencies                Latest    Daily %
                                                change
 Brazil real       <BRBY>               5.4232     0.27
 Mexico peso       <MXN=D2>            20.7876    -0.27
 Chile peso      <CLP=CL>                802.3    -0.22
 Colombia peso <COP=>                  3956.63    -0.82
 Peru sol        <PEN=PE>               3.8274    -0.06
 Argentina peso (interbank)           104.7600    -0.05
 <ARS=RASL>                                     
 Argentina peso (parallel) <ARSB=>       219.5     0.68
                                                
 
 (Reporting by Susan Mathew and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru;
editing by Jonathan Oatis)
 ((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780; +91 961
144 3740; Twitter: https://twitter.com/s_shreyashi;))

Keywords: EMERGING MARKETS/LATAM (UPDATE 1)

