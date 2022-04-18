EMERGING MARKETS-Strong dollar dents FX; Russian rouble firms despite flagging of rate cuts

By Susan Mathew

April 18 (Reuters) - Russia's rouble firmed on Monday, despite the central bank flagging more interest rate cuts, and outperformed broader emerging market peers which succumbed to rising U.S. Treasury yields and the dollar.

The rouble RUBUTSTN=MCX firmed to around 78 a dollar in Moscow as well as offshore trading RUB=. {RU/RUB}

Russian Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina on Monday flagged a further cut in interest rates and said it would take two years to rein back inflation to its 4% target. Nabiullina raised the bank's key interest rate to 20% from 9.5% on Feb. 28, four days after Russian forces entered Ukraine, but trimmed it to 17% on April 8.

Fluctuations in the rouble are artificially limited by capital controls that Russia imposed in late February to guard the currency from a slide after the West imposed severe sanctions over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

This week the rouble is expected to trade within the range of 79-82 to the dollar and 84-87 to the euro EURRUBTN=MCX, Rosbank analysts said in a note.

The broader emerging markets currencies index .MIEM00000CUS hit three-week lows, down 0.14%, on track for its eight session in the red in 10, as the dollar .DXY hovered at near two-year highs. FRX/US/

Expectations of aggressive monetary policy tightening by the U.S. Federal Reserve this year to tame surging inflation have lifted U.S. bond yields and the dollar this year, pressuring riskier assets.

China's yuan CNY= edged up on stronger-than-expected economic growth, while most other Asian currencies weakened. South Africa's rand ZAR= lost 0.5%, and while most Latin American currencies were flat, Argentina's peso ARS= fell 0.7% despite heavy controls. CNY/

Argentine monthly inflation climbed to 6.7% in March, data showed last week, taking annual inflation to 55.1%, above estimates. Argentina's benchmark interest rate is set to be hiked by 250 basis points to 47%, a central bank source told Reuters on Wednesday.

Brazil's real BRBY rose 0.4% with investors keeping an eye on the 2023 budget guideline bill. Data on Monday showed inflation in April rose more than in March, keeping up expectations for monetary tightening for longer. Central bank employees continue to be on strike over calls for salary increases, hampering the release of economic indicators.

Moody's on Monday joined S&P and Fitch in downgrading Sri Lanka further into junk and said it expects foreign inflows to remain subdued. It gave a "stable" outlook, saying losses private sector creditors would face in debt restructuring are likely to be consistent with its current rating.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1429 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1106.85

-0.54

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2597.86

0.35

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

115397.25

-0.68

Mexico IPC .MXX

54440.93

0.5

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4924.25

0.14

Argentina MerVal .MERV

92600.90

1.713

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1616.07

0.06

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.6753

0.43

Mexico peso MXN=D2

19.9430

-0.01

Chile peso CLP=CL

816.3

-0.22

Colombia peso COP=

3719

0.00

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.73

0.08

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

113.6800

-0.62

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Nick Macfie)

