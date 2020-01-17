EMERGING MARKETS-Strong China data powers rally in Latam markets
By Susan Mathew
Jan 17 (Reuters) - The Mexican peso scaled a more than one-year high on Thursday as Latin American currencies rallied after stronger-than-expected economic data from China fueled optimism about global growth in the wake of a Sino-U.S. trade truce.
Data on Friday showed China ended 2019 on a stronger footing, even as economic growth cooled to its weakest in nearly 30 years, and a surprise acceleration in Chinese industrial output sent copper prices to eight-month highs. MET/L
Chile, the world's top producer of the red metal, saw its currency CLP= gain 0.3% to 773.14 to the dollar.
MSCI's index of Latam currencies .MILA00000CUS rose 0.4% with Mexico's peso MXN= firming 0.4% to its highest since October 2018 despite a stronger dollar. Brazil's real BRL= gained 0.6% after two days of losses. FRX/
However, the real is set to post its worst week in more than two months, down about 1.6% in its third straight week of losses.
"To a large extent, outflows have been a result of sweeping changes in Brazil's economy as it adjusts to record-low local interest rates," said Gustavo Rangel, chief economist, LATAM at ING. Brazil's central bank had cut interest rates four times last year to an all-time low of 4.5%.
"A more supportive BRL environment should emerge gradually throughout the year, but it depends on the eventual confirmation that the monetary easing cycle has concluded and, more importantly, stronger evidence that an activity recovery is firmly under way."
Even though analysts agree with the Brazilian government's assessment that the local economy has started to look up, a recent spate of weak economic indicators have led to speculation about an interest rate cut in February.
In Mexico, the peso added around 0.5% this week. Despite the deterioration in macro fundamentals, carry trade should continue to act as an effective foreign exchange anchor in the nearer term for the peso, ING's Rangel said.
Stocks in the region also rallied, lifted by a record-setting rally on Wall Street. An index of regional equities .MILA00000PSU added 1.3% with heavyweight Brazilian equities .BVSP rising 1%, powered by a 3% gain for Vale SA VALE3.SA. MKTS/GLOB.N
The miner said on Thursday it had halted tailings operations at its Esperança mine to potentially carry out work to improve safety at the site, sending the benchmark Dalian iron ore futures higher. IRONORE/
Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1930 GMT:
Stock indexes
Latest
Daily % change
MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF
1145.92
0.46
MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS
2922.69
1.27
Brazil Bovespa .BVSP
117930.23
1.05
Mexico IPC .MXX
45637.98
0.74
Chile IPSA .SPIPSA
4881.06
-0.25
Argentina MerVal .MERV
42621.75
0.612
Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP
1652.13
0.26
Currencies
Latest
Daily % change
Brazil real BRBY
4.1616
0.66
Mexico peso MXN=D2
18.7015
0.38
Chile peso CLP=CL
772.5
0.39
Colombia peso COP=
3330.75
-0.30
Peru sol PEN=PE
3.321
0.03
Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL
60.0000
-0.03
(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard Chang)
((susan.mathew@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6749-1130))
