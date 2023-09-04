EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks up, FX gains on Brazil's real boost

By Shubham Batra

Sept 4 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies rose on Monday led by gains in the Brazilian real ahead of economic data this week, while state-run Petrobras halted some asset sales after a revision of disinvestment processes.

MSCI's index for Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS gained 0.2% against a softer dollar.

The Brazilian real BRBY led the gains, rising 0.3% against the greenback. Consumer prices in Sao Paulo, Brazil's most populous city, fell 0.20% in August, from a decline of 0.14% in July, the IPC-FIPE index BRFIPE=ECI showed.

Colombian peso COP= also rose 0.3%.

Chile's peso CLP=CL fell 0.4% after copper prices retreated as the market fretted over demand in top consumer China and rising inventories in London Metal Exchange-registered warehouses. MET/L

The country's total copper production rose 1.7% in July on a yearly basis to reach 430,900 metric tons.

Meanwhile, the currency of another top copper producer Peru PEN=PE added 0.2%.

Mexico's peso MXN=D2 lost 0.6% against the dollar amid expectations that major producers would keep oil supplies tight, as hopes grew for the Federal Reserve to leave interest rates unchanged to avoid dampening the U.S. economy. O/R

Mexican gross fixed investment rose 3.1% in June from the previous month, the national statistics agency said.

"Mexican growth remained resilient in the second quarter of 2023, but we continue to expect the economy to lose momentum in the remainder of the year and into 2024," TS Lombard's Wilson Ferrarezi said in a note.

EM stocks .MILA00000PUS also gained 0.3%, driven by 0.5% rise in Brazil's Bovespa index .BVSP.

Australian mining giant BHP BHP.AXsaid on Monday a Brazilian court had approved the reorganization plan for its Samarco joint venture, clearing the way for the cash-strapped Brazilian miner to move ahead with a $3.7 billion debt restructuring.

Samarco is 50% owned by BHP and 50% by Vale VALE3.SA, which rose 1.2% in early trade.

Shares of Petrobras PETR4.SA were flat after the Brazilian state-run oil company said it had decided to halt some key asset sales after concluding a broad revision of divestment processes that were launched during the country's previous administration.

Trading volumes were subdued because of the Labor Day holiday in the United States.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

996.12

1.06

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2388.24

0.26

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

118472.65

0.49

Mexico IPC .MXX

53179.96

0.07

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5991.04

-0.09

Argentina MerVal .MERV

0.00

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1082.14

-0.24

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.9250

0.26

Mexico peso MXN=D2

17.1811

-0.61

Chile peso CLP=CL

853.6

-0.42

Colombia peso COP=

4049.37

0.28

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.68

0.20

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

350.0000

0.03

(Reporting by Shubham Batra in Bengaluru; Editing by Alison Williams)

((Shubham.Batra@thomsonreuters.com;))

