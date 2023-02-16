EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks up as strong U.S. data calms recession worries

By Shubham Batra and Bansari Mayur Kamdar

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Stocks in emerging markets rose on Thursday after strong U.S. retail sales data soothed worries of an economic slowdown in the world's largest economy, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index snapped a four-day losing streak.

The MSCI's index of emerging market stocks .MSCIEF gained 0.6%, tracking overnight gains on the Wall Street, after stronger-than-expected retail sales data offered evidence of resilience in the U.S. economy.

"Broadly, for emerging markets, it's more of the global economy. If the U.S. keeps talking about the no landing scenario, that's sort of a net positive that should spill over to EM from a growth perspective," said Alex Loo, macro strategist at TD Securities.

The Hang Seng index .HSI rallied 0.8% to close higher after a rough start to the week, while other China shares reversed early gains and closed lower.

So far, the Hang Seng has declined 7.6% from the peaks of a recent rally on Jan. 27 as geopolitical tensions, fears of aggressive rate hikes in the U.S. and concerns about China's economy stymied the tech-heavy index.

High gas prices and persistent inflation eroding real wages will limit growth in emerging Europe, central Asia and north Africa, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) said in its regional economic outlook report.

Growth for Turkey, the single biggest recipient of EBRD funds, was revised down to 3% from 3.5% for 2023.

Turkey's lira TRY= hovered near a record low against the dollar as investor sentiment remained fragile, while Istanbul's bourse .XU100 rose 2.7% on the second day of trading resumption.

Trading was halted on Turkey's equity and derivatives markets last week following earthquakes that claimed more than 40,000 lives in the country and neighbouring Syria.

Other regional currencies .MIEM00000CUS were flat at 0923 GMT as the dollar .DXY softened.

Russia's rouble RUBUTSTN=MCX slipped against the greenback on lower foreign currency inflows from oil and gas exports and worries about a possible new round of EU sanctions against Moscow. South Africa's rand ZAR= was flat in early trade.

Hungary's forint EURHUF= fell 0.6%, leading losses among central and eastern European peers against the euro.

Elsewhere in emerging markets, the Philippine peso PHP= rose 0.5% after the country's central bank hiked rates by a widely expected 50 basis points.

Index provider MSCI said on Wednesday it will postpone implementation of updates to weightings for two of India's Adani Group companies, Adani Total Gas ADAG.NS and Adani Transmission ADAI.NS, to the May benchmark review.

