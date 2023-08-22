EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks snap 8-day losing streak, South African rand gains as BRICS summit kicks off

By Bansari Mayur Kamdar

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Emerging market stocks rose on Tuesday after eight straight days of losses, while South Africa's rand strengthened against a softer dollar on the first day of the BRICS summit of emerging economies in Johannesburg.

The MSCI's index for emerging market stocks .MSCIEF rose 0.7% supported by a recovery in embattled China shares, while the currencies index .MIEM00000CUS added 0.2%.

The South African randZAR= added 0.7% against the greenback, as leaders of the BRICS nations - Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa - kicked off the summit where they will weigh expanding membership as some members push to forge the bloc into a counterweight to the West.

Boosting the use of member states' local currencies is also on the agenda. However, there will be no discussions of a BRICS currency, according to the summit organisers.

"China's push to develop the BRICS bloc into a geo-political counterweight to the G7 is likely to be thwarted by the competing interests and priorities of other member states," said Neil Shearing, group chief economist at Capital Economics, in a note.

In Asia, Pakistan's rupee hit a record low of 299 against the dollar in the interbank market, due to an easing in import restrictions that has lifted demand for the dollar.

The Philippine peso PHP= edged higher against the dollar after the central bank said it could intervene in the foreign exchange markets to support the currency.

The Thai baht THB=TH rose 0.7% against the greenback after Thailand's central bank also flagged that it may step in to limit any excessive volatility in the currency.

Former premier Thaksin Shinawatra set foot in Thailand for the first time since 2008, returning from self-exile to a Bangkok jail just hours before his allies attempt to form a government after weeks of political deadlock.

China's battered yuanCNY=CFXS also found respite as efforts by authorities to slow its decline gained some traction, although pressure from rapidly rising U.S. yields and worries about the economy continue to weigh on the currency.

U.S. Treasury yields hit another 16-year peak, with investors eyeing Federal Reserve's Chair Jerome Powell's comments later this week for cues on whether more rate hikes were possible and how long rates were likely to remain high.

The Russian roubleRUBUTSTN=MCX weakened to 94 per dollar, waiting for the favourable impact of a month-end tax period to take hold, but was trading in a fairly narrow range after wild volatility last week.

