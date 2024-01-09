EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks slip, FX little changed; Poland's central bank decision eyed

By Siddarth S

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Emerging market stocks ticked down on Tuesday as investors awaited U.S. inflation data this week for clues on the timeline of interest rate cuts, while the Polish zloty was steady ahead of a key central bank decision.

The MSCI's gauge of emerging market stocks .MSCIEF was down 0.2% at 0943 GMT, while a basket of currencies .MIEM00000CUS slipped 0.1% against a broadly steady U.S. dollar.

Emerging market assets had a tepid start to new year, with the broader stock index having its worst weekly start since 2016 as investors' appetite for risky assets took a dip on fading optimism around early interest rate cuts.

U.S. economic data came in mixed on Friday and market participants are now shifting their attention to U.S. inflation data due on Thursday for more clarity on the trajectory of borrowing costs.

Across Asia, stocks were mixed. Hong Kong shares .HSI fell 0.2% and South Korea's Kospi index .KS11 fell 0.3%, while China's blue chip index .CSI300 gained 0.2%, snapping a five-day losing streak.

Chinese tourism companies stocks gained with the CSI Tourism Thematic Index .CSI930633 jumping 3.8% as winter tourism in the country has rebounded sharply offering a bright spot for the struggling economy.

The Polish zloty EURPLN= was steady ahead of Poland's monetary policy decision later in the day at which the central bank is expected to keep rates unchanged at 5.75%.

"We expect them (National Bank of Poland) to hold rates where they are at the moment," said Nick Rees, FX market analyst at Monex.

"They are waiting to see what the new government's spending plans look like, and in particular the impact those are going to have on inflation," Rees added.

In neighbouring Hungary, the government will launch new economic stimulus programmes to boost domestic industry and revive economic growth, the Economy Ministry said on Tuesday after November output data came in sharply below expectations.

Hungary's forint EURHUF= dipped 0.3%.

In the Middle East, Saudi Arabia National Debt Management Centre completed the first issuance of USD international bonds in 2024, worth $12 billion, it said in a statement. The $12 billion was via a triple tranche bond offering.

Turkey's lira TRYTOM=D3 touched fresh lows of 29.9415, inching closer to the 30 per dollar mark.

Turkey's main banking stock index .XBANK rose 1.0% to a record high, extending gains from the previous session as markets anticipate an upgrade, or at least an 'outlook' upgrade, to the country's credit rating by Moody's later this week.

The South African rand ZAR= slipped 0.1%, while the Russian rouble strengthened to 90.5675 against the greenback.

(Reporting by Siddarth S in Bengaluru; editing by Christina Fincher)

