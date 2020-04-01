EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks slide as dismal data fuel worries of pandemic-driven recession

By Susan Mathew

April 1 (Reuters) - Emerging market stocks made a weak start to the quarter on Wednesday as more evidence of the economic toll from the coronavirus outbreak weighed on sentiment.

After losing almost 24% in the first quarter, its worst quarterly performance since 2008, MSCI's index of EM stocks .MSCIEF began April down 1.9%.

A majority of developing market stocks from China to South Africa fell between 0.3% and 3.9% as surveys showed factory activity contracted sharply across many emerging markets in March as the pandemic paralyzed economic activity across the globe.

"The global economic downturn and a potential recession are currently top of mind for markets, as the oil price war and coronavirus pandemic continue to dominate headlines and leave financial destruction in their wake," said Bianca Botes, Executive Director at Peregrine Treasury Solutions.

Global fund managers are convinced the world economy is already in recession, and recommended increasing bond holdings in March to the highest level in at least seven years while buffering up on cash at the expense of equities, a Reuters poll showed.

Manufacturing data for the euro zone and the United States due later on Wednesday will be keenly watched to further gauge the impact on global growth.

Currencies of the developing world .MIEM00000CUS weakened against a stronger dollar although the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest move to ease a dollar crunch by allowing foreign central banks to exchange holdings of U.S. Treasury securities for overnight dollar loans capped losses. FRX/

Russia's rouble RUB= weakened 1%. The Russian economy is expected to slip into recession in 2020 amid low oil prices and the aftermath of the coronavirus outbreak, a Reuters poll showed. Data showed manufacturing activity in the country shrank in March at its sharpest pace since November.

Russian lawmakers on Tuesday voted to give the government powers to declare a national emergency over the outbreak as confirmed cases nationwide topped 2,300.

South Africa's rand ZAR= stayed at record low levels. Stocks .JTOPI slipped 2.4% with the local bank index .JBANK down 3% after ratings agencies Fitch and Moody's downgraded big South African banks' credit ratings to junk, a move expected after the country's sovereign rating suffered the same fate last week from Moody's.

The Institute of International Finance on Wednesday said South Africa should seek funding from the International Monetary Fund given its high debt levels, large capital outflows and a potentially deep recession. The trade group said it expected the country's economy to shrink by 2.5% in 2020.

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

