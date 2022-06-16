EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks slide after big Fed hike, currencies struggle to keep gains

By Shreyashi Sanyal

June 16 (Reuters) - Most emerging market stocks fell on Thursday, with Asian equities leading the declines after the U.S. Federal Reserve delivered a steep interest rate hike, while currencies in the developing world struggled to retain gains against a firm dollar.

The MSCI's index for EM equities .MSCIEF fell more than 1%, now headed for its worst week since March as an early relief rally set off by the Fed proved to be short-lived.

Markets were initially relieved by the U.S. central bank's move to increase lending rates by 75-basis-points, the largest hike in more than a quarter of a century, to stem a surge in inflation.

"Hopes that the Fed would hike at a less angry pace over the rest of the year was enough for the downtrodden buy-the-dippers to flock back into the market. Markets like their large rate-hikes to be rare and not well done," Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at OANDA wrote in a client note.

"But in the EM space, Asian currencies booked only modest gains and as the reality of a widening interest differential and slowing U.S. economy dawns, those gains are being reversed this morning."

China stocks .SSEC, .CSI300 shed 0.6% each, while Hong Kong shares .HSI fell 2.5%. The MSCI's index for developing world currencies .MIEM00000CUS edged 0.1% higher.

The Turkish lira TRY= continued its losing streak to the ninth straight session, while Russia's rouble RUBUTSTN=MCX also weakened against the dollar.

Hungary's forint EURHUF= edged higher from record low territory after its central bank unexpectedly raised its one-week deposit rate by 50 bps to 7.25% at a weekly tender, stepping up its policy tightening to curb stubborn and rising inflation that is now running in double-digits.

