EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks set for marginal weekly fall, Hungary's forint lags peers

Credit: REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

March 01, 2024 — 04:26 am EST

By 0912 GMT, MSCI's index for EM stocks .MSCIEF rose 0.2% after heavyweight Chinese stock indexes closed higher, though it was on track for weekly losses, snapping a five-week winning streak.

EM stocks saw their first outflow since November, down $1 billion, driven by a $1.6 billion shift out of China-exposed funds, which was the biggest outflow since October, a report from Bank of America Global Research showed.

Shares in Mainland China .CSI300 ended 0.6% higher, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng .HSI added 0.5% as investors await cues of stimulus from Beijing's key political gathering next week.

Bolstering calls for more stimulus measures, an official survey showed China's manufacturing activity in February shrank for a fifth straight month.

"The January and February PMIs, taken together, revealed that services demand was in a better state than manufacturing. Both remain sub-par, signalling a still-soft economy," strategists at UBS Global Wealth Management wrote.

Most currencies in emerging Europe were range-bound, though the Hungarian forint EURHUF= eased 0.5%, on track to be worst performing currency amongst local peers this week after its central bank had reduced its lending rate by 100 basis-points on Tuesday.

The Czech crown EURCZK= held steady at 25.333, hovering near 21-month lows, while Poland's zloty EURPLN= was also trading flat.

Latest surveys showed Central European manufacturing activity showed some signs of improvement in February as a downturn in Poland and the Czech Republic eased, while Hungary's production increased.

Turkey's lira TRYTOM=D3 was last at 31.325 after the country's factory activity expanded very slightly in February after shrinking for eight straight months.

A broader gauge of EM currencies .MIEM00000CUS edged 0.1% lower, though set for marginal weekly gains.

Stocks in Central Eastern Europe had a bright start, as global sentiment remained upbeat following an in-line reading of U.S. inflation, keeping alive bets of a Federal Reserve rate cut in June.

Warsaw blue-chips .WIG20 rose 0.7%, and Hungarian stocks .BUX added 0.5%.

South Africa's main stock index .JTOPI, however, fell 0.5%, while the rand ZAR= was flat at 19.2 per dollar, eyeing a slight weekly advance.

Focus would remain on a broader euro zone inflation reading due later in the day, a crucial metric in gauging the European Central Bank's outlook for monetary policy.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** G20 finance chiefs fail to reach joint statement amid Gaza, Ukraine debate

** Russian manufacturing sees fastest growth in seven years in Feb, PMI shows

