EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks set for first weekly gain of the year on China stimulus

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Emerging market stocks were set for their first weekly gain in four on Friday as China's decision to roll out more stimulus measures revived sentiment which had been dented by uncertainty around the timing of U.S. rate cuts.

MSCI's index of emerging market (EM) equities .MSCIEF was down 0.5% at 0920 GMT, snapping three days of gains. The index was set for a weekly gain of 1.3%.

A gauge of regional currencies .MIEM00000CUS was flat against a firm dollar =USD, but also on track for marginal gains this week.

Risk sentiment was subdued on Friday as investors awaited a key U.S. inflation report due later in the day. The data comes at a time when resilience in the U.S. economy has clouded the outlook for rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.

Adding to the uncertainty, U.S. chipmaker Intel's INTC.Odour forecast weighed on technology shares in Asia. Hong Kong's tech sector .HSTECH lost 3.8% while semiconductor stocks .CSIH30184 in China also fell.

The broader Hang Seng index .HSI dropped 1.6%.

Still, both the Hang Seng and China's blue-chip index .CSI300 were set for robust weekly gains due to policy support measures undertaken by Chinese authorities and reports of a 2 trillion yuan ($279 billion) rescue package.

Investors poured almost $12 billion into Chinese equity funds in the week to Wednesday in the largest inflow since 2015, a BofA Global Research report showed.

"We remain sceptical about how long the effect of government measures can last," said Lemon Zhang, macro and FX strategist at Barclays in a note.

"In order for the drip-feed of modest measures to bring China out of its visibly entrenched debt-deflation spiral they will need to add up to a package large enough to impact growth and confidence dynamics.

Equities in Johannesburg .JTOPI slid 0.1% on Friday while those in Turkey .XU100, Russia .IMOEX and Romania .BETI were among gainers.

Among currencies, the Indonesian rupiah IDR= was down 1.3%on the week and set for its biggest weekly drop in a year on reports of the potential resignation of the country's finance minister.

The South African rand ZAR= was flat against the dollar, a day after the central bank held rates steady. It is up 0.7% for the week.

The South Korean won KRW= and the Indian rupee INR= were largely flat on the week.

HIGHLIGHTS

** Indonesia's 10-year bond yield ID10YT=RR largely steady at 6.643%.

** Shanghai Composite Index .SSEC set for biggest weekly gain since July 2023

** Indian markets closed for public holiday

