EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks roar higher on relief over Trump's China response

By Susan Mathew

June 1(Reuters) - Emerging market stocks surged to 12-week highs and currencies rallied against a dented dollar on Monday, as risk appetite got a boost after Washington's action against a new security law for Hong Kong was less severe than feared.

U.S. President Donald Trump began the process of ending special U.S. treatment for Hong Kong to punish China for the new law, but stopped short of new sanctions or tariffs and left their Phase-1 trade deal untouched.

Hong Kong shares .HSI surged 3.4% as did those in India .BSESN, .NSEI, while Chinese blue chips .CSI300 posted their best session in three months, up 2.7%. The yuan CNY= firmed as much as 0.4% before trading flat, while trade-sensitive South Korea's won KRW= gained 0.7%.

"Markets appeared to be relieved at the lack of more aggressive, or at least more specific, actions from the U.S. administration. This provides strong clues as to how things will look in the weeks ahead of the U.S. election (in November)," said Mitul Kotecha, senior EM strategist at TD Securities.

Optimism also stemmed from hopes of an economic recovery as more countries eased the coronavirus pandemic-induced lockdowns. South Africa, Turkey and India were some of the countries that took measures over the weekend to further open up their economies.

South Africa's rand ZAR= rose 0.1%, while shares climbed 1.6%. Stocks in Turkey .XU100, Russia .IMOEX, Poland and .WIG rose between 0.1% and 1%.

"Markets have temporarily shelved the trade war escalation playbooks in favour of the bullish for market re-opening scripts," said Stephen Innes, chief global markets strategist at AxiCorp.

MSCI's index of developing market shares .MSCIEF jumped 2%, although some gains could be retraced, with Wall Street stock futures pointing to a lower open amid violent protests in the United States against police brutality. MKTS/GLOB

The developing world currency index .MIEM00000CUS touched its highest since mid-March. FRX/

Russia's rouble RUB= jumped to a near three-month high. Data showed manufacturing shrank at a slower rate than a month before in May.

Reuters reported that Russia will start administering its first approved antiviral drug to treat coronavirus patients next week which it hopes will speed up a return to normal economic life.

With 405,843 cases, Russia has the third highest number of infections in the world after Brazil and the United States, although a much lower fatality rate with 4,693 official deaths.

Hungary's forint EURHUF= touched an 11-week high against a stronger euro, while the Polish zloty EURPLN= firmed 0.6%.

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

