EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks rise, Russian markets gain on rate cut hopes

By Ambar Warrick

June 19 (Reuters) - Emerging market stocks were set for weekly gains on Friday as investors looked to monetary stimulus to fuel a post-coronavirus recovery, while markets awaited a Russian central bank meeting at which a cut in interest rates is widely anticipated.

The MSCI's index of emerging market stocks rose 0.6% and was set to add about 1.4% for the week after actions by major central banks, which has inspired some confidence in equities.

Bourses in China and India provided the most support to the MSCI index on Friday, while Turkish stocks .XU100 led gains in Europe, the Middle East and Africa with a rise of about 1%.

"If interest rates persist at current levels, global equity risk premiums could fall another 80–100bps over the next six months, supporting further upside," Mark Haefele, Chief Investment Officer, Global Wealth Management at UBS, wrote.

Russian stocks .IMOEX rose about 1%, while the rouble RUB= added 0.4% ahead of a widely expected interest rate cut.

Elvira Nabiullina, the Russian central bank governor, has said it would consider a sharp cut "among other options" to support the economy through the coronavirus crisis.

"We believe the central bank will likely cut the policy rate by 100bps, to 4.50%," Credit Suisse analysts wrote in a note.

Developing world stocks have stuck to a tight trading range over the past week, similar to a range seen in April, where markets had rallied sharply from March-lows before sticking to a holding pattern for nearly two months.

Emerging market currencies were muted, as fears of a second wave of coronavirus infections spurred safe haven demand for the U.S. dollar .DXY and gold. USD/

Turkey's lira TRY= lagged its regional peers, while in central Europe the Hungarian forint EURHUF= and the Polish zloty EURPLN= weakened against the euro.

Poland's budget deficit rose to almost 26 billion zlotys at the end of May, from 18.9 billion in April, as the country ramps up spending to limit damage from the pandemic.

For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance in 2020, see http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh

For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance in 2020, see https://tmsnrt.rs/2OusNdX

For TOP NEWS across emerging markets

For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see CEE/

For TURKISH market report, see .IS

For RUSSIAN market report, see RU/RUB

MSCI EM Stocks Index over the past 3 monthshttps://tmsnrt.rs/30YeEPh

(Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Alexander Smith)

((Ambar.Warrick@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6182-2837; Reuters Messaging: ambar.warrick.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: @AmbarWarrick))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.