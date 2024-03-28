EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks rise, FX flat as dollar firms ahead of key inflation test

By Ankika Biswas

March 28 (Reuters) - Emerging market stocks climbed on the last trading day of a holiday-shortened week while currencies lagged against a firm dollar, as investors braced for much-anticipated inflation data from the world's largest economy the United States.

The MSCI stocks index .MSCIEF rose 0.4%, nearing a quarterly gain of 1.6% and losing some momentum after a 7.4% jump in the previous quarter.

The currencies gauge .MIEM00000CUS slipped 0.1%, on track for a quarterly decline, with the dollar index =USD set for a quarterly advance and firming 0.2% on the day as Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller noted recent disappointing inflation data affirms the case to hold off on cutting a short-term interest rate target.

All eyes will be on the Fed's preferred inflation gauge- the so-called core personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index data, due on Friday. Any negative surprises could further blur the U.S. rate cuts picture.

"Another quiet session for markets, with quarter-end flows and positioning ahead of a long weekend in Europe likely to dominate," Monex Europe analysts wrote.

"Markets will receive the third reading of Q4 (U.S.) GDP at 12:30 GMT, but in the absence of any large revisions, this is unlikely to rock the boat."

Heavily weighted Chinese stocks jumped on expectations Beijing will take more aggressive measures to stimulate the economy, while an official's speech also helped sentiment. The blue-chip CSI300 .CSI300, Hang Seng index and the Shanghai SE Composite index .SSEC gained between 0.5% and 0.9%.

Pakistan's benchmark stock index.KSE touched an all-time high, extending a rally following a staff level agreement with the International Monetary Fund earlier this month to free up more financial aid for the country.

Stock markets in the Gulf rose tracking higher oil prices, following two-day losses, with traders reassessing latest data on U.S. crude oil and gasoline inventories.

Russia's rouble RUBUTSTN=MCX strengthened to 92-per-dollar, supported by a month-end tax period.

Among others, South Africa's rand ZAR= dropped 0.7%, while Sri Lanka's rupee LKR= rose 0.2% against the dollar. Major Central and East European nation' currencies- Hungary's forint EURHUF=, Polish zloty EURPLN= and Czech crown EURCZK= were muted against the euro.

Investors will also watch out for Turkey's local polls on Sunday, with President Tayyip Erdogan's AK Party aiming to reclaim some lost cities, including Istanbul and Ankara. The opposition hopes to land a blow, with the future of its biggest hope, Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, tied to the outcome.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** South Africa sees smaller FDI inflows in Q4

** FTSE Russell defers India's inclusion in government bond index

For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance in 2024 http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh

For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance in 2024 https://tmsnrt.rs/2OusNdX

(Reporting by Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru; editing by Philippa Fletcher)

((Ankika.Biswas@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.