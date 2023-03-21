EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks rise as fears of banking crisis abate ahead of Fed meeting

By Shreyashi Sanyal

March 21 (Reuters) - Emerging market stocks bounced on Tuesday as fears of an imminent global banking meltdown eased, while a slight rise in the dollar kept a lid on currencies ahead of a key U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting.

The MSCI's index for EM stocks .MSCIEF bounced 0.9% after falling about the same in the prior session. Equities in Asia jumped, with China .CSI300 and Hong Kong shares .HSI closing up more than 1% each.

The rescue of Credit Suisse over the weekend helped stem a brutal selling in bank shares, and came just in time for the Fed's two-day meeting that commences later in the day.

U.S. interest rate futures pricing now implies a 25-basis-points rate hike on Wednesday - a dramatic turnaround from a steep 50 bps rate hike expected before the banking crisis.

"If the Federal Reserve surprises markets by leaving rates unchanged, this could signal the end of the rate hike cycle with the next move being a cut in rates," said Lukman Otunuga, senior research analyst at FXTM.

"Markets might also take it as a sign that the Fed fears contagion risks in markets via the banking sector, and this would likely see a sharp sell-off in stock markets."

Liquidity conditions in China's interbank money markets showed signs of stress as seasonal cash demand kicked in, while the central bank's move to lower the amount of cash banks must set aside as reserves has yet to come into effect.

Separately, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping were due to hold further talks on Tuesday amid Western criticism that Xi's visit was giving a boost to Moscow as it struggles to make ground in its year-long war on Ukraine.

Russia's rouble RUBUTSTN=MCX strengthened on higher foreign currency supply as exporters prepare to make tax payments, and optimism about the Russian economy amid Xi's visit to Moscow.

Other EM currencies, however, were muted. The MSCI's EMFX index .MIEM00000CUS edged 0.1% higher.

Risky developing market assets are coming off two weeks of banking-driven selloff, with the stocks index now headed for its second straight month of falls.

The Turkish central bank's net international reserves rose by $6 billion last week to $25 billion, three bankers' calculations showed, after a $5 billion deposit from Saudi Arabia entered its accounts. The lira TRY= remained unchanged.

Sri Lanka will get the first $330 million tranche of an International Monetary Fund bailout in the next two days, the global lender said.

South African financial markets were closed on Tuesday.

For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance in 2023, see http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh

For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance in 2023, see https://tmsnrt.rs/2OusNdX

For TOP NEWS across emerging markets

For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see CEE/

For TURKISH market report, see .IS

For RUSSIAN market report, see RU/RUB

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780; +91 961 144 3740; Twitter: https://twitter.com/s_shreyashi;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.