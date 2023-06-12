EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks rise ahead of major cenbank decisions; Turkey's lira weakens

By Amruta Khandekar

June 12 (Reuters) - Stocks in emerging markets edged higher on Monday at the start of a week dominated by major central bank policy decisions, while Turkey's lira slid to an all-time low as investors awaited signals on the central bank's next move on interest rates.

MSCI's emerging markets equities index .MSCIEF was up 0.1% at 0817 am GMT, clinging to a two-month high.

Market focus this week is on monetary policy decisions from the U.S. Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank (ECB) and the Bank of Japan (BOJ), which will shape expectations for the direction of interest rates in major global economies going forward.

China's blue-chip index .CSI300 was trading higher ahead of a fresh batch of data on the world's second-largest economy this week, while the yuan CNY=CFXS weakened to a fresh six-month low against the dollar.

Several Chinese commercial banks cut interest rates on a range of yuan deposits from Monday, following their larger peers in a coordinated move to ease pressure on profit margins.

The Turkish liraTRYTOM=D3 weakened to 23.77 against the dollar, its lowest level so far, as investors awaited any indications from authorities about a reversal of unorthodox monetary policies after the appointment of a new central bank governor last week.

JPMorgan said on Monday it expects Turkey's central bank to hike rates to 25% from the current 8.5% at its June meeting, while Goldman Sachs has said rates could rise to 40%.

"Lira could see more bouts of volatility in the coming weeks as intervention takes a backseat and more "rational" policy making is being advocated. However, better communication to the markets ahead of the meeting could smooth out the volatility," said Charu Chanana, market strategist at Saxo Markets in Singapore.

The country's main stock index .XU100 hit an all-time high of 5,725.25 points earlier in the session.

Turkey's central bank said on Monday the country's current account deficit in April widened to $5.404 billion, with the figure surpassing a Reuters forecast.

Separately, Turkey's unemployment rate edged up 0.1 points month-on-month to 10.2% in April.

Nigeria's sovereign dollar-denominated bonds rose sharply on Monday, as overseas investors welcomed the suspension late on Friday of central bank governor Godwin Emefiele, who oversaw multiple exchange rates that sought to keep the naira strong.

