EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks recoup weekly losses; rand looking to cenbank decision

By Anisha Sircar

July 20 (Reuters) - Emerging market stocks jumped nearly 1% on Wednesday to erase this week's declines as risk appetite improved, while South Africa's rand pared some losses after data showed inflation at a 13-year high ahead of a central bank decision due Thursday.

MSCI's index of emerging market stocks .MSCIEF rose 0.9%, swallowing Tuesday's 0.1% blip. Strong U.S. earnings and the expected resumption of Russian gas supply to Europe lifted confidence and eased some fears of a recession, which have knocked riskier EM stocks and currencies. MKTS/GLOB

China's yuan CNY= is off nearly 6% this year, while South Africa's rand ZAR=, seen as a proxy for investor sentiment in the region, is down nearly 7%.

"Although most EM financial markets have rebounded a little this week, they have struggled this year as the global recovery has slowed and U.S. interest rates have surged ... However, most sovereigns will be able to withstand headwinds, even though some -- like Turkey and Egypt -- still look vulnerable," said Capital Economics economist James Reilly.

The rand pared losses from earlier in the day to slip 0.2% after headline consumer inflation was shown to quicken more than forecast to 7.4% year-on-year in June.

Analysts on Thursday expect the country's central bank to announce a further 50 basis point hike in the repo rate, which would mark the fifth hike in a row.

Meanwhile, Ukraine intends to postpone repayment of its Eurobonds and payments of interest on them for 24 months from Aug. 1, according to a government resolution.

"Risks from the energy crisis and supply side constraints point to a deterioration in the EM outlook for the second half of this year," said Charu Chanana, market strategist at Saxo Capital Markets.

Sri Lankan lawmakers on Wednesday voted in Ranil Wickremesinghe as the new president, hoping his experience in government would help pull the country out of a crippling crisis.

"The market reaction to Sri Lanka’s new president is cautious because consumer sentiment has been so strongly negative that any potential leader is unlikely to be able to turn that around very quickly," Chanana added.

Elsewhere, India's rupee INR=IN steadied after plumbing consecutive record lows in recent weeks. The central bank is prepared to sell a sixth of its foreign exchange reserves to defend the rupee, a source told Reuters.

For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance in 2022, see http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh

For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance in 2022, see https://tmsnrt.rs/2OusNdX

For TOP NEWS across emerging markets

For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see CEE/

For TURKISH market report, see .IS

For RUSSIAN market report, see RU/RUB

South Africa strainshttps://tmsnrt.rs/3OlL9Mo

(Reporting by Anisha Sircar in Bengaluru; Editing by Alison Williams)

((Anisha.Sircar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.