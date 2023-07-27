EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks rally, FX gains as dollar slides on bets of Fed rate hike end

By Ankika Biswas

July 27 (Reuters) - The emerging market stocks index leaped to a five-month high on Thursday, on expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve has made its final rate hike, while Turkey's central bank governor vowed to keep tightening monetary policy in her first news conference.

The MSCI index for EM stocks .MSCIEF gained 0.5%, boosted by China's blue-chips .CSI300 and Hong Kong tech shares .HSTECH.

Sentiment got a boost after the Hong Kong Monetary Authority and most Gulf central banks raised rates following the Fed's 25-basis-point rate hike overnight.

While the Fed left the door open to a September hike, traders were unconvinced, sending the U.S. dollar sliding in Asia trade. FRX/

Separately, China's industrial profits extended this year's double-digit pace of declines into a sixth month on waning demand, bolstering the case for more supportive policy.

Traders tuned into Turkey's new central bank Governor Hafize Gaye Erkan's first public speaking engagement since taking on her role. She guided for gradual policy tightening while raising the end-2023 inflation forecast.

"Remarks from Governor Erkan imply she wants to reduce staggeringly high inflation without causing structural damage to the real economy," said Piotr Matys, senior FX analyst at In Touch Capital Markets.

"This would be enormously challenging for a fully independent central bank that is supported by a technocratic government, which can't be said about Turkey."

However, few analysts raised doubts over the efficacy of Erkan's commitments given they come against the backdrop of President Tayyip Erdogan's years of unorthodox policies.

Meanwhile, analysts pointed out that Pakistan may raise its key rate again on Monday to tackle persistently high inflation, giving into the International Monetary Fund's pressure.

The Pakistani rupee PKR= was up 0.3% against the greenback, while stocks .KSE rose 1.4%.

Pakistan Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said China has rolled over a $2.4 billion loan to Islamabad over two years, boosting its foreign reserves.

Israel's President urged both sides of a dispute over government plans to overhaul the judiciary to refrain from any violence, using a Jewish fast occasion to appeal for reconciliation as protesters planned more demonstrations.

While the shekel ILS= oscillated between gains and losses, the stock market was shut on Thursday.

South Africa's rand ZAR= jumped over 1%, with traders awaiting June producer inflation figures, expected to confirm the disinflation trend seen in consumer inflation numbers.

The Hungarian forint EURHUF= recovered on Thursday after weakening to 2-week lows against the euro following a central bank rate cut, while its regional peers were slightly up ahead of a European Central Bank rate decision later in the day.

The MSCI index for EM currencies .MIEM00000CUS was up 0.1%.

(Reporting by Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

