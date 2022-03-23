EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks push higher but bonds pegged back by hawkish Fed

By Sameer Manekar

March 23 (Reuters) - Most Asian equities gained on Wednesday as investors in the region exited bond markets on hawkish central bank prospects, while currencies inched higher as an overnight dip in oil prices provided a respite to commodity-importing economies.

The Malaysian benchmark .KLSE advanced about 1% to hit an over two-week high as its 10-year benchmark yield MY10YT=RR jumped to 3.752% for the first time since mid-February. Equities in South Korea .KS11 and Singapore .STI added up to 0.7% each.

Regional bond markets have taken a beating after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signalled on Monday the central bank's readiness to hike rates more aggressively to tame inflation, sparking a sell-off in U.S. Treasuries.

U.S. two-year Treasury yields US2YT=RR were up 2.3 basis points at 2.1892%, while the benchmark 10-year yields US10YT=RR traded at 2.4062%, both hovering near their three-year highs. US/

Yields move inversely to bond prices but for investors both prices and yields determine the returns they earn.

"Risk-on in equities largely extended in U.S. and regional markets despite hawkish Fed comments," analysts at Maybank said in a note.

Indonesian bonds, already one of the highest yielding in the region, witnessed a sell-off as a hawkish Fed influenced investors to switch to developed markets, also resulting in reduced interest from buyers at bond auctions which raised money well below target.

The country's 10-year benchmark yields ID10YT=RR were up 3.7 basis points to 6.767%, their highest level in nearly two weeks, while the 5-year yields ID5YT=RR added 5.3 basis points to scale the 5.635% level, the highest since March 10.

The International Monetary Fund trimmed its 2022 economic growth forecast for Indonesia, Southeast Asia's biggest economy, to 5.4% from 5.6%, but kept 2023 forecast unchanged at 6% saying the economy was "recovering at a brisk pace".

The rupiah IDR= edged higher a day after the central bank said its monetary policy will be "pro-stability" this year, with the governor reiterating that the country's growth and currency would remain stable. Shares in Jakarta .JKSE edged lower.

Elsewhere, the South Korean won KRW=KFTC appreciated 0.5% after two consecutive days of weaknesses, the Thai baht THB=TH and Singapore dollar SGD= firmed modestly, while the Philippine peso PHP= dipped marginally.

"Continued recovery in global equities is likely positive for risk-sensitive South Korean won, while some signs of stabilisation in oil prices could be translating to modestly reduced drags on the Thai baht and the Philippine peso," Maybank analysts added.

Overnight, oil prices edged lower on a reduced likelihood of the European Union banning Russian oil, providing some relief to oil importing countries. However, prices resumed their upward trend on Wednesday after data showed U.S. crude stocks fell last week. O/R

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Singapore's 5-year yields rise 7.6 basis points to 2.102%, their highest since March 2019

** Asian banks 'falling short' on decarbonisation efforts - study

** Thailand approves support measures to cope with high energy prices

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0356 GMT

COUNTRY

FX

RIC

FX

DAILY %

FX

YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS

DAILY %

STOCKS

YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.26

-4.98

.N225

2.76

-2.86

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.04

-0.21

.SSEC

-0.14

-10.56

India

INR=IN

0.00

-2.42

.NSEI

0.52

0.29

Indonesia

IDR=

+0.04

-0.70

.JKSE

-0.14

6.22

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.05

-1.26

.KLSE

0.71

3.87

Philippines

PHP=

-0.05

-2.61

.PSI

-0.35

-1.94

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+0.47

-1.96

.KS11

0.50

-8.53

Singapore

SGD=

+0.04

-0.54

.STI

0.39

7.67

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.02

-3.05

.TWII

0.76

-2.89

Thailand

THB=TH

+0.09

-0.21

.SETI

0.34

1.57

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((Sameer.Manekar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/sameer_manekar))

