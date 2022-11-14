EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks pare some gains as Fed, China worries weigh

By Susan Mathew

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Worries about the U.S. Federal Reserve's tightening cycle and China's COVID cases saw emerging market shares cut some gains after hitting eight-week highs on Monday.

MSCI's index of emerging market stocks .MSCIEF rose as much as 1.3%, with Hong Kong's property index .HSMPI surging 13.5% after Beijing outlined 16 steps to support the industry in a major push to ease the deep liquidity crunch.

But the broader EM index halved its session gains as sentiment remained cautious, with Fed Governor Christopher Waller warning that any slowing in the pace of tightening should not be seen as a "softening" in its commitment to lower inflation.

Markets globally had rallied last week after cooling U.S. inflation data had spurred bets of a smaller Fed hike next month following four consecutive 75 basis points hikes this year.

The rising number of new COVID-19 infections in China also tempered optimism stemming from the easing of some restrictions, announced last week.

"We have a situation now in China where economic growth is already predicted to be lower than what was targeted by the by the government," said Olivier d'Assier, head of applied research - APAC at Qontigo.

"And it's likely that if we have renewed lockdowns during the winter months, investors and forecasters will downgrade the GDP forecast for next year as well."

In fixed income, emerging market hard-currency debt spreads are tightening to 488 bps – levels last seen two months ago.

Morgan Stanley says EM debt may be up for a rebound as peaking policy rates in developed markets coincide with an easing cycle in EM.

Currencies of the developing world were mixed against a broadly steady dollar. China's yuan CNY= jumped 0.8%, while Turkey's lira TRY= slipped 0.2%.

As June general elections approach, Turkey's central bank has put the finishing touches to a reserve-management system that has stabilised the lira currency, industry sources and officials said.

Meanwhile, Turkey's government blamed Kurdish militants for a blast that killed six people in Istanbul on Sunday.

"Investors were already pretty negative or bearish on the lira because of the negative macro fundamentals. So any kind of negative risk event that comes, they overreact simply because they're already bearish," said d'Assier.

Also on the radar is a meeting on Tuesday between leaders of the United States and China, where they are seen discussing Taiwan and Ukraine as well as North Korea's nuclear ambitions.

