EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks pare losses, Latam currencies recover as dollar retreats

By Susan Mathew and Amruta Khandekar

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Emerging markets stocks fell on Thursday but pared some losses from earlier in the session, as the selloff in equities driven by hotter-than-expected inflation data from the United States eased.

MSCI's index of emerging market stocks .MSCIEF was down 1% after falling nearly 2% earlier in the day after data showing a bigger-than-expected rise in U.S. consumer prices in September sparked fears of aggressive rate hikes from the Federal Reserve.

However, after the initial jolt, global equity markets experienced a turnaround as risk sentiment recovered.

"There is some element of dip-buying and continued hopes that there's still potential for a year-end rally," said Tom Martin, senior portfolio manager at GLOBALT in Atlanta.

"However, the fundamentals underpinning the dollar's rise versus other currencies are still very much there."

Latin American stocks reversed losses, with Mexican shares .MXX up 0.5% and Colombia's COLCAP .COLCAP rising 1.2%.

Currencies in the region also steadied as the dollar fell amid volatile trading, pulling back after hitting a 32-year peak against the yen after the data. FRX/

Brazil's real BRL= was down 0.1% but off session lows, while Mexico's peso MXN= was flat.

Minutes from the Bank of Mexico's September monetary policy meeting showed the central bank's board will consider future interest rate hikes and that it had flagged ongoing risks for inflation.

Chile's peso CLP= rose 0.7% after slumping earlier in the session as the country's central bank signaled that a 50-basis-point hike delivered overnight could mark the end of its tightening cycle.

Still, the EM currencies index is on course for its worst yearly performance on record, while stocks are down 31% so far in 2022, on track for their worst year since 2008.

Risk sentiment has taken a hit, with markets worried about the prospects of an economic downturn triggered by central banks' aggressive monetary policy tightening to tame high inflation.

Tightening global financial conditions and stubbornly high inflation cloud the outlook for Latin American and Caribbean economies, the International Monetary Fund said on Thursday.

In Colombia, Finance Minister Jose Antonio Ocampo said raising interest rates will not curb high inflation as it is a supply-side problem. His remarks follow Colombian President Gustavo Petro's comments last week where he questioned the central bank's decision to hike its benchmark rate.

Colombia's peso was up 0.7%. Its central bank has signaled more rate hikes are coming.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

855.89

-1.09

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2163.08

0.36

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

114717.87

-0.1

Mexico IPC .MXX

45985.02

0.67

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4962.12

0.52

Argentina MerVal .MERV

140654.23

3.122

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1186.49

0.84

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.2799

-0.16

Mexico peso MXN=D2

19.9964

-0.09

Chile peso CLP=CL

936.9

0.65

Colombia peso COP=

4569.83

0.70

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.9685

-0.02

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

151.2900

-0.19

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

287

0.70

(Reporting by Susan Mathew and Amruta Khadekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Nick Zieminski and Paul Simao)

